No clear favourites at a tournament where Ireland can have a say

Nothing like Ireland dominating the news at a World Cup before a ball is kicked. Except this time it's their star player who was kicked.

Twenty-one years after a Corkman elevated a remote Pacific island into the global psyche by kicking up a fuss, a woman from a few miles up the road was innocent in hurtling Ireland into the pre-tournament storylines.

The Girls in Green were already woven into the tapestry of the biggest and best version of this event. Drawing the co-hosts Australia, one of the favourites, for one of the two opening fixtures was noteworthy enough before ticket demand exceeded that of the final a month later on August 20.

FIFA were already shipping flak for their brinkmanship over television rights without facing further backlash for keeping the fixture at Moore Park in Sydney. Common sense and public relations ensured that 40,000 extra fans would be accommodated by switching the game to Stadium Australia. That enlarged capacity of 81,500 still couldn’t satisfy the appetite of punters seeking a glimpse of history for both nations.

Ringfencing the majority of prize money for player bonuses at a minimum of €28,000 per player is further evidence of FIFA chief Gianni Infantino learning on the job.

The Matildas have within their artillery the striker considered supreme across the global wingspan; Sam Kerr the goalscoring machine behind Chelsea’s three-in-a-row of the English Women’s Super League titles.

That league provides by far the largest volume of representatives, 105, at the expanded 32-nation showpiece.

Ireland are one of eight nations making their debut. The draw wasn’t kind for imposing a group of death and the airmiles associated with trekking between Brisbane, Sydney and Perth makes the Irish an outlier.

Denise O’Sullivan has always been an outlier, possessing the gumption from adolescence to elbow her way into boys’ games. How her shinbone recovers over the next few days has the potential to shape Ireland’s prospects. Australians won’t be outwardly embracing the misfortune of others, but they are an in-your face team who won't shy away from contact.

Ireland’s second opponents, Canada, are also in the discussion for outright success, though not at the peak of their Olympic gold two years ago.

From beating all around them in Tokyo, they’ve spent a chunk of the subsequent period trying to beat their own association into affording adequate terms and conditions. Much like Ireland’s uprising of 2017, it instigated a changing of the guard at the top.

What they’re left with is an indisputably talented squad but one weather-beaten by conflict. How fitting it might be for veterans Sophie Schmidt and 40-year-old forward Christine Sinclair to claim silverware and vindicate their mutiny. Phil Neville’s former assistant with England, Bev Priestman, knows how to get results.

Staying in that part of the world and farewells, the planets are seemingly aligning for Megan Rapinoe to bow out having aided USA’s surge to a third successive crown. Age hasn’t been on their side and a third-placed finish at the Olympics raised questions if the conveyor belt would compensate for a glut of retirements including goalscorer extraordinaire Carli Llyod. Trinity Rodman may, in time, lay waste to that pessimistic outlook. After the opener against Vietnam, tests against Portugal and the Netherlands – a repeat of the 2021 final – will determine if Alex Morgan’s recall by Vlatko Andonovski was worth it.

France and Brazil, paired in Group F, figure amongst the frontrunners. A last chance for Brazilian sensation Marta at 37 to clinch the crown that’s eluded her. Ditto French captain Wendie Renard, the spectre of internal strife finally relieved following the replacement of Corrine Diacre with Herve Renard. Let’s see if unshackled Les Bleues are liberated to fulfil their undoubted potential.

Player power didn’t dislodge Spain manager Jorge Vilda, his employers refusing to cave when 15 players, including Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, mounted a boycott. These days it’s a marriage of convenience for La Roja. The lowest-ranked team at the tournament, Zambia, turned over Germany in a recent friendly, underlining the task of Spain’s group. A quarter-final meeting with the USA is envisioned.

Germany will compete in a pool that includes a South Korean side managed by former Ireland boss Colin Bell, while the team to qualify directly from Ireland’s group, Sweden, face a tricky group with South Africa, Italy and Argentina, but view this platform to showcase their place at the top table. Runners-up in 2003, they are blessed with a generation equipped to go one better.

That just leaves our friends of England, potential last-16 opponents. Shorn of captain Leah Williamson and Beth Mead due to ACL ruptures, the European champions are not the force they were when swatting aside all before them 12 months ago.

No burning favourite then, merely a clatter of contenders with asterisks attached.

Ireland could have an influence in how it all unfolds, making their presence felt during the tournament too.