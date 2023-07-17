The rising stars set to explode at this World Cup

SOPHIA SMITH (United States)

US coach Vlatko Andonovski has focused on developing young talent in preparation for the Women’s World Cup. The best among them is Smith, a 22-year-old forward who was named the US Soccer Female Player of the Year after scoring 11 goals and starting 17 matches — both team highs — in 2022. She was the youngest player to win the award since Mia Hamm, also at 22, did in 1994, which says plenty about Smith’s quality. Smith is also the reigning MVP in the National Women’s Soccer League, where she plays for the Portland Thorns.

Sophia Smith is the reigning MVP in the National Women’s Soccer League, where she plays for the Portland Thorns. Pic: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

ALYSSA THOMPSON (United States)

Described as a “generational player” by her club, Thompson, still 18, appears destined for the top of the women’s game, having this year become the first high school player to be drafted to the National Women’s Soccer League in its history. She currently plays as a forward for Angel City. Her debut for the USWNT came at the age of 17 against England at a sold-out Wembley in September. Along with her younger sister Giselle, they have a name, image and likeness deal with Nike.

Alyssa Thompson described as a “generational player” by her club, Thompson, still 18, appears destined for the top of the women’s game

JUN ENDO (Japan)

In her second year in the NWSL with Angel City, 22-year-old Endo is starting to show her personality — with and without the ball. How could you not notice her bright pink hair at the start of this season? Or that she was warming up for a match in her socks? Endo is a left-footed, left-sided forward who is slowly becoming a more prominent part of Japan’s national team because of her pace and movement.

22-year-old Jun Endo of Japan is starting to show her personality — with and without the ball. Pic: Kenta Harada/Getty Images

LAUREN JAMES (England)

She is no longer simply regarded as the sister of one of the Premier League’s best fullbacks — Chelsea’s Reece James — but a genuine top-class talent in her own right. At 21, Lauren James has already played for two of England’s biggest teams — Manchester United and now Chelsea — and helped her team win the league-and-cup double this season. She is a powerful right-sided forward who has shown mental resilience to get through a run of serious injuries early in her career.

England's striker Lauren James is a powerful right-sided forward who has shown mental resilience to get through a run of serious injuries early in her career. Pic: Ben Stansall/AFP

LINDA CAICEDO (Colombia)

Can a teenager ever be regarded as a veteran? At 18, Caicedo might be the closest thing to it, having started playing in the Colombian league at the age of 14. The striker has already been a Colombian champion twice and joined Real Madrid this year. She has packed plenty into the first four years of her career — not to mention discovering in 2020 that she had ovarian cancer. The tumour was discovered early and removed.

Linda Caicedo of Colombia has been playing in the Columbian League since she was 14 and has packed plenty into her first four years of her career. Pic: Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images

MELCHIE DUMORNAY (Haiti)

Dumornay is the 19-year-old heartbeat of a national team playing at its first Women’s World Cup and a player of growing renown in France, where she will play next season with record eight-time European champion Lyon. She is a central midfielder who played at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in 2018, at the age of 15.

Dumornay Melchie is the 19-year-old heartbeat of a national team playing at its first Women’s World Cup and a player of growing renown in France. Pic: Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

Associated Press