Colin Sheridan: The quest for equality has had less welcome consequences

From the first moment a little girl kicks a ball, pucks a sliotar, or hits a backhand winner down the tramlines, that woman struggles for equality and equity in sport. That struggle has not always had a hashtag or a catchphrase, nor has it had joint committees and editorial backing from influential media companies. It usually begins, like most things good and bad, quietly, and at home.

A struggle for recognition from parents. An arm wrestle for parity with male siblings. A joust for respect from coaches and teachers and friends. It often comes at a cost. Trying to explain to people you are not like them, when they are the majority, takes patience and a whole lot of moral courage. Society expects certain things from certain demographics. You would hope that we have now moved beyond a culture that once saw young women wanting to pursue elite sport — and be appropriately supported and rewarded for it — as outliers. We are not living in an episode of Mad Men, but in a world of Katie Taylor, Rashidat Adeleke and Katie McCabe.

This Thursday, the Republic of Ireland Women's team will face hosts Australia in their first game at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. You will have undoubtedly read that sentence many times before reading it again here, but its significance cannot be overstated. It's been a little over six years since the team effectively went on strike, holding the FAI to account, claiming — with some merit — that they were being treated “as fifth-class citizens, the dirt on the FAI’s shoe".

There followed reports of the international team having to get changed in toilets, of having to hand back tracksuits after matches, and of a general ambivalence towards them that was only amplified by the almost criminal profligacy the association exercised in almost every other facet of their so-called administration of the sport.

The Irish women, perhaps unsurprisingly, weren’t winning many matches back then. All the more reason to commend their bravery, as you don’t need the imagination of a sewer rat to dream up the abuse they took for taking their stance, especially on social media. That they did what they did undoubtedly shamed the FAI into action. The fruits of that action, coupled with an unprecedented crop of talent led by McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan, will be evidenced on Thursday night in Sydney.

Their quest for equality — or, at the very least, not having to change in toilets — has had other, perhaps less welcome, unintended consequences. First, there was the unfortunate spectacle of a leaked video showing them celebrating in the aftermath of beating Scotland to qualify after the World Cup, by singing a stupid song that — in true 2023 fashion — may, or may not, have caused offence to people. The “fallout”, such as it was, was absolutely "equal opportunity" in its abandon.

Fast forward a matter of weeks and head coach Vera Pauw was formally banned from coaching again in the United States following a National Women’s Soccer League investigation detailing systematic abuse in US soccer, a report that named and shamed her as having been guilty of being, amongst other things, body-shaming players during her brief time as head coach at Houston Dash. The FAI stood behind Pauw, immediately, in a rare display of decisiveness that — even if ill-advised in its haste — perhaps signalled an enlightened repositioning of FAI priorities.

That investigation and report came out last December, so it’s safe to assume both the FAI and Pauw must have thought the news cycle would be punch-drunk by the time the World Cup rolled around this July. Sure enough, right on queue, New York Times- backed website The Athletic published a follow-up article on the investigation last week, with contributions from some of Pauw’s accusers, and Pauw herself (in defence). The net result of that report was to shift the focus from the Republic of Ireland's pre-World Cup build-up from the team to its embattled manager, which, once again, was a levelling of the gender field, as each press conference became less about the football and more about the reports, Pauw, and the FAI’s position, which led to inevitable tension between players and the press. It was an eerie repeat of many, many pre-tournament departures for the men's teams, fraught with disintegrating relationships between key actors, within and without the squad. Suddenly, “just treat us the same" became more like “careful what you wish for”.

Like many Irish football teams before, we can only hope the non-football focus on the Irish squad may embolden them to be greater than the sum of their parts in Australia, bestow upon them an “us versus them” mentality which will see them punch above their weight. Unlike women's rugby and hockey, women's football has had a global profile long before McCabe and O’Sullivan. Football fans here have always been aware of Marta, Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm. Women's football is as global a sport as women's sport gets. If the Irish women can display the same backbone they did when standing up to the FAI and all their detractors six years ago, there’s a very good chance they can emulate the heroes of Italia ‘90, and in doing so, make obsolete the cloak of gender that has for so long held them back.