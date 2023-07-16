Women's World Cup Group H guide: Former Ireland WNT boss looking to challenge with South Korea

Group H

Germany

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Merle Frohms (Wolfsburg), Stina Johannes (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Defenders: Sara Doorsoun (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marina Hegering (Wolfsburg), Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg), Sophia Kleinherne (Eintracht Frankfurt), Sjoeke Nusken (Eintracht Frankfurt, joining Chelsea in July), Felicitas Rauch (Wolfsburg).

Midfielders: Sara Dabritz (Lyon), Chantal Hagel (Hoffenheim), Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg), Lena Lattwein (Wolfsburg), Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea), Sydney Lohmann (Bayern Munich), Lina Magull (Bayern Munich), Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg).

Forwards: Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jule Brand (Wolfsburg), Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich), Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt), Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg), Lea Schuller (Bayern Munich).

Coach: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

As a player Voss-Tecklenburg won four Euros title and also coached Germany to the final last year, narrowly losing to England. But she’s never won a World Cup. Now aged 55, it’s her big chance to put that right.

World ranking: 2

Star player: Lea Schuller.

The striker comes fresh from scoring 14 times for Bayern as they clinched league victory in Germany last season, and also has 31 goals in 47 caps for her country. And she’s still only 25.

One to watch: Lena Oberdorf.

Having lost in the Champions League Final with Wolfsburg, defensive midfielder Oberdorf, 21, will want to go one better here.

Reasons to be cheerful: Germany are ranked second in the world and have added youth to an impressive squad through players such as wingers Jule Brand and Klara Bühl.

Cause for concern: Defeats against Brazil and Zambia in the build-up were a surprise and create doubt.

Verdict: A lot of people will have Germany up there with the USA as favourites. But if the seedings go to plan, they’ll have to face England in the quarter-finals. That could spell a premature goodbye.

Prediction: Quarter-final - but potential finalists

Morocco (squad TBC)

Goalkeepers: Ines Arouaissa (Cannes), Khadija Er-Rmichi (ASFAR), Assia Zouhair (SCCM).

Defenders: Hanane Ait El Haj (ASFAR), Nouhaila Benzina (ASFAR), Siham Boukhami (ASFAR), Ghizlane Chiiri (ASFAR), Nesryne El Chad (Lille), Rkia Mazrouai (Charleroi), Yasmin Mrabet (Levante), Zineb Redouani (ASFAR), Sabah Seghir (Sampdoria).

Midfielders: Ghizlane Chebbak (ASFAR), Najat Badri (ASFAR), Anissa Lahmari (Guingamp), Sarah Kassi (Fleury), Elodie Nakkach (Servette).

Forwards: Salma Amani (Metz), Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur), Anissa Belkasmi (Orleans), Sofia Bouftini (RS Berkane), Kenza Chapelle (Nantes), Fatima Gharbi (CE Europa), Samya Hassani (Telstar), Ibtissam Jraidi (Al-Ahli), Sakina Ouzraoui Diki (Bruges), Imane Saoud (Servette), Fatima Tagnaout (ASFAR).

Coach: Reynald Pedros.

Former Lyon manager Pedros took on the Morocco job in 2020 and has been hugely successful, taking them to runners-up spot in last year’s Africa Cup of Nations. He’s a former France international who played in Euro 96.

World ranking: 72

Star player: Ghizlane Chebbak.

Captain and player of the tournament at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, she is already a hero back home. Can the 32-year-old forward take that adoration to new levels?

One to watch: Rosella Ayane.

The Tottenham striker switched allegiance from England to Morocco and hasn’t regretted it.

Reasons to be cheerful: The Atlas Lionesses made it to the final of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, losing just once all tournament – to South Africa in the final.

Cause for concern: Struggling for goals in warm-up games, losing to Romania and Czech Republic.

Verdict: Morocco are the first Arab team to reach the World Cup and so won’t be short of support. But getting to the last 16 won’t be easy. They’d need to beat Korea to get there.

Prediction: Group exit.

Colombia

Goalkeepers: Catalina Pérez (Avai Kindermann), Sandra Sepúlveda (Independiente Medellin), Luisa Fernanda Agudelo (Deportivo Cali).

Defenders: Daniela Caracas (Espanyol), Jorelyn Carabali (Atlético Mineiro), Mónica Ramos (Grêmio), Daniela Arias (América de Cali), Ana María Guzmán (Deportivo Pereira), María Morales (Deportivo Cali), María Fernanda Viáfara (Cortuluá FC).

Midfielders: Carolina Arias (Junior), Daniela Montoya (Atlético Nacional), Diana Ospina (América de Cali), Lorena Bedoya (Real Brasília), Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad), Marcela Restrepo (DUX Logroño), María Camila Reyes (Santa Fe), Liced Serna (Valencia).

Forwards: Catalina Usme (América de Cali), Ivonne Chacón (Valencia), Lady Andrade (Real Brasília), Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid), Mayra Ramírez (Levante), Leicy Santos (Atlético Madrid), Gabriela Urueña (Llaneros) Coach: Nelson Abadia. The 67-year-old has been around the team for a long team – all the way since 2014 if you include all his roles. He guided them to victory at the Pan American Games in 2019 and to the final of Copa America Feminina in 2022.

World ranking: 25.

Star player: Linda Caicedo.

Player of the Tournament at the Copa America when she was just 17, then signed for Real Madrid straight after. A real talent who has been compared to Neymar.

One to watch: Catalina Usme.

Experienced striker with 38 goals in 75 caps. She has already been to two World Cup and two Olympics.

Reason to be cheerful: There’s a real threat up front thanks to the quartet of Caicedo, Usme, Leicy Santos and Mayra Ramirez.

Cause for concern: The Coffee Growers have never been past the last 16 in a World Cup.

Verdict: Their world ranking, and performances in the Copa America, suggest they have a chance of second spot, but Korea are likely to beat them to it.

Prediction: Last 16 contenders.

South Korea

Goalkeepers: Ryu Ji-Soo (Seoul), Kim Jung-Mi (Incheon Hyundai), Yoon Young-Guel (BK Hacken).

Defenders: Shim Seo-Yeon (Suwon), Lee Young-Ju (Madrid CFF), Lim Seon-Joo (Incheon Hyundai), Kim Hye-Ri (Incheon Hyundai), Jang Sel-Ji (Incheon Hyundai), Choo Hyo-Joo (Suwon), Hong Hye-Ji (Incheon Hyundai).

Midfielders: Kim Yun-Ji (Suwon), Jeon Eun-Ha (Suwon), Bae Ye-Bin (Uiduk University), Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee Geum-Min (Brighton), Ji So-Yun (Suwon), Chun Ga-Ram (Hwacheon).

Forwards: Kang Chae-Rim (Incheon Hyundai), Son Hwa-Yeon (Incheon Hyundai), Moon Mi-Ra (Suwon), Park Eun-Sun (Seoul), Choe Yu-Ri (Incheon Hyundai), Casey Phair (unattached).

Coach: Colin Bell.

Vera Pauw’s predecessor as Ireland coach may not be a name back home in England, but he has a growing reputation in Korea after he guided them to runners-up in the Women’s Asian Cup. They were even 2-0 up against China in the final before their opponents mounted a comeback.

World ranking: 17.

Star player: Ji So-Yun.

The Suwon midfielder is her country’s record goalscorer and leading appearance maker. The former Chelsea star has 67 international goals.

One to watch: Casey Phair.

The 16-year-old forward from America, who has a Korean mother, was a surprise inclusion. She doesn’t even have a club right now!

Reasons to be cheerful: A good mix of home-based players and those playing in Europe give Korea hope. They warmed up with a win against Haiti.

Cause for concern: Key players Cho So-Hyun and Park Euon-Seon are 35 and 36. Can they still perform?

Verdict: Germany will top the group but second is open. Korea get the vote because of their greater World Cup experience. They start with Colombia and it’s a vital one.

Prediction: Last 16.