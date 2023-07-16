World Cup Group G guide: Expect Sweden to take control

Sweden

Goalkeepers: Jennifer Falk (Hacken), Zecira Musovic (Chelsea), Tove Enblom (Orebro)

Defenders: Linda Sembrant (Juventus), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Jonna Anderson (Hammarby), Amanda Ilestedt (PSG), Nathalie Björn (Everton), Hanna Lundkvist (Atletico Madrid), Anna Sandberg (Hacken)

Midfielders: Caroline Seger (Rosengard), Kosovare Asllani (AC Milan), Olivia Schough (Rosengard), Elin Rubensson (Hacken), Filippa Angeldahl (Man City), Hanna Bennison (Everton), Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea).

Forwards: Sofia Jakobsson (San Diego Wave), Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal), Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona), Lina Hurtig (Arsenal), Madelen Janogy (Hammarby IF), Rebecka Blomqvist (VfL Wolfsburg)

Coach: Peter Gerhardsson.

Having taken over from legend Pia Sundhage back in 2017, Gerhardsson has worked hard to build a team that could challenge for a big title. The Swedes have made the semis in their last three tournaments, a World Cup, Olympics and Euros. So, they have vast experience.

World ranking: 3

Star player: Caroline Seger. The Sweden and FC Rosengard captain is an icon in her home country after an incredible 232 caps and 32 goals. At 38, this is the midfielder’s fifth World Cup – and probably her last.

One to watch: Stina Blackstenius. The Arsenal striker scored the winner against Germany that sent Sweden to the semi-finals four years ago.

Reasons to be cheerful: Seven wins out of eight in qualifying showed Sweden’s quality, with strikers Fridolino Rolfo and Anna Anvergard flourishing. Though Irish showed they can be frustrated.

Cause for concern: No side has lost more semi-finals than Sweden. So, how do they beat the curse?

Verdict: The Swedes are desperate to do well in what may be captain Seger’s farewell tournament. Potential knockout clashes against Spain and the USA make it tough.

Prediction: Quarter-final or semi

South Africa

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Kaylin Swart (JVW FC), Kebotseng Moletsane (Royal AM).

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Fikile Magama (UWC), Lebohang Ramalepe (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Tiisetso Makhubela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Noko Matlou (SD Eibar), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Bongeka Gamede (UWC).

Midfielders: Kholosa Biyana (UWC), Refiloe Jane (Sassoulo FC), Sibulele Holweni (UWC), Nomvula Kgoale (TS Galaxy), Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City), Robyn Moodaly (JVC FC).

Forwards: Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC), Jermaine Seoposenwe (CF Monterrey), Noxolo Cesane (unattached), Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Wendy Shongwe (University of Pretoria), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto), Thembi Kgatlana (Racing Louisville).

Coach: Desiree Ellis.

This is Ellis’ second World Cup, she has also guided Banyana Banyana to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations, beating hosts Morocco in the final. That was a huge step, now her aim is the knockout rounds at a World Cup.

World ranking: 54

Star player: Hildah Magaia. The Sejong Sportstoto striker, who plays her football in South Korea, is a national legend after scoring twice in the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco last year. She has 17 goals in 27 caps so far.

One to watch: Thembi Kgatlana. The Racing Louisville striker is known for her pace and trickery, and looks ready to make an impact on the big stage Reasons to be cheerful: A pre-tournament pay dispute was resolved by a charity donation.

Cause for concern: That resolution came only after a player strike, which meant they fielded a 13-year-old in a warm-up game with Botswana. An unwelcome distraction Verdict: There’s rising expectation in South Africa. Second place behind Sweden is up for grabs.

Prediction: Fighting for last 16

Italy

Goalkeepers: Francesca Durante (Inter), Laura Giuliani (AC Milan), Katja Schroffenegger (Fiorentina)

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli (AS Roma), Valentina Bergamaschi (AC Milan), Lisa Boattin (Juventus), Lucia Di Guglielmo (AS Roma), Maria Luisa Filangeri (Sassuolo), Martina Lenzini (Juventus), Elena Linari (AS Roma), Angelica Soffia (AC Milan)

Midfielders: Arianna Caruso (Juventus), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus), Aurora Galli (Everton), Manuela Giugliano (AS Roma), Giada Greggi (AS Roma), Martina Rosucci (Juventus), Flaminia Simonetti (Inter)

Strikers: Agnese Bonfantini (Juventus), Sofia Cantore (Juventus), Valentina Giacinti (AS Roma), Cristiana Girelli (Juventus), Benedetta Glionna (AS Roma), Martina Piemonte (AC Milan)

Coach: Milena Bertolini. An experienced coach, 57, who won plaudits for taking Italy to the World Cup in 2019 – their first in 20 years – and making the last eight. That achievement is going to be hard to beat.

World ranking: 16

Star player: Cristiana Girelli. The Juventus forward was Italy’s top performer in qualifying, scoring eight goals and is a former Serie A Footballer of the Year who has won eight league titles. She has 53 goals in 102 caps.

DANGER HERE: Cristiana Girelli of Italy during the Italy Women Training Session. Pic: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

One to watch: Guilia Dragoni. Barcelona midfielder Dragoni is just 16 years old and has only just made her international debut but received a shock call-up.

Reasons to be cheerful: This Italy team has evolved since going out in the group stage at last year’s Euros, qualifying comfortably.

Cause for concern: Leaving out captain Sara Gama was a big risk and may come back to haunt the Italians Verdict: This is Italy’s fourth World Cup and they have never been past the quarter-finals. There’s no certainty they will do so here, but the make-up of the group gives them hope.

Prediction: Fighting for last 16

Argentina

Goalkeepers: Vanina Correa (Rosario Central), Lara Esponda (River Plate), Abigail Chaves (Huracán).

Defenders: Adriana Sachs (Santos), Eliana Stabile (Santos), Julieta Cruz (Boca Juniors), Aldana Cometti (Madrid CFF), Sophia Braun (Leon), Miriam Mayorga (Boca), Gabriela Chavez (Estudiantes) Midfielders: Vanesa Santana (unattached), Romina Nunez (UAI Urquiza), Daiana Falfan (UAI Urquiza), Dalila Ippolito (Parma), Lorena Benítez (Palmeiras), Camila Gomez Ares (Universidad de Concepcion), Estefania Banini (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards: Paulina Gramaglia (Red Bull Bragantino), Yamila Rodriguez (Palmeiras), Florencia Bonsegundo (Madrid CFF), Mariana Larroquette (Orlando Pride), Chiara Singarella (University of Alabama), Erica Lonigro (Rosario Central).

Coach: German Portanova. The former midfielder. 49, has been in charge since 2021 and he is only the second coach ever to take Argentina’s women to the World Cup. He got them there through strong performances in last year’s Copa America Femenina.

World rankin g: 28

Star player: Yamila Rodriquez. Made her name by scoring twice against Paraguay to secure third place at the Copa America. The Palmeiras striker has nine goals in 24 caps.

One to watch: Estefania Banini. The Atletico Madrid attacking midfielder is back in the squad after a long absence and specialises in supplying assists.

Reasons to be cheerful: Argentina’s performances at last year’s Copa America have raised expectations. Only a narrow defeat to Colombia denied them a place in the final, but they beat Paraguay to claim third spot.

Cause for concern: A lack of historical success, especially in comparison to the men, doesn’t provide a precedent for being serious contenders.

Verdict: The Albiceleste are buoyed by the performance of Lionel Messi & Co who won the men’s trophy last year, but replicating it is almost impossible. Getting out of the group would be success.

Prediction: Group exit