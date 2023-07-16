Women's World Cup Group F guide: France and Brazil to battle for top spot

France

Goalkeepers: Solene Durand (Guingamp), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus), Constance Picaud (PSG).

Defenders: Selma Bacha (Lyon), Estelle Cascarino (Man Utd), Elisa De Almeida (PSG), Sakina Karchaoui (PSG), Maelle Lakrar (Montpellier), Eve Perisset (Chelsea), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Aissatou Tounkara (Man Utd).

Midfielders: Kenza Dali (Aston Villa), Laurina Fazer (PSG), Grace Geyoro (PSG), Lea Le Garrec (FC Fleury), Amel Majri (Lyon), Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Viviane Asseyi (West Ham), Vicki Becho (Lyon), Kadidiatou Diani (PSG), Naomie Feller (Real Madrid), Eugenie Le Sommer (Lyon), Clara Mateo (Paris FC).

Coach: Herve Renard.

One of the most experienced coaches in international football. He’s led Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Zambia and Angola in the men’s game, winning two Africa Cup of Nations titles. He replaced Corinne Diacre in March.

World ranking: 5.

Star player: Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

The PSG striker, 24, is starting to become a real global star having scored 10 goals in qualifying. It’s 26 in just 32 caps so far.

One to watch: Selma Bacha.

Lyon attacking left-back who earned rave reviews when France reached the semi-finals at the Euros in England last year.

Reasons to be cheerful: A perfect record of 10 wins out of 10 in qualifying tells you a lot about France’s quality, and most of their squad play in France’s strong domestic league.

Cause for concern: Former coach Diacre was ousted after some players refused to play under her. Are there still rifts in the camp?

Verdict: Having lost to Germany in the Euro 2022 semi-finals, this is France’s chance to show their recent progress can take them a step further. They’ve never finished higher than fourth.

Prediction: Quarter-finals at least.

Jamaica's Khadija Shaw celebrates after scoring. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

Jamaica

Goalkeepers: Rebecca Spencer (Tottenham), Sydney Schneider (Sparta Prague), Liya Brooks (Hawaii Surf).

Defenders: Allyson Swaby (PSG), Chantelle Swaby (FC Fleury 91), Konya Plummer, Dehnisha Blackwood (GPSO 92 Issy), Vyan Sampson (Hearts), Tiernny Wiltshire (Unattached).

Midfielders: Peyton McNamara (Ohio State), Drew Spence (Tottenham), Trudi Carter, Solai Washington (Concorde Fire), Atlanta Primus (London City), Havana Solaun (Houston Dash).

Forwards: Khadija Shaw (Man City), Jody Brown (Florida State), Tiffany Cameron, Kameron Simmonds (University of Tennessee), Kalyssa Van Zanten (Notre Dame), Cheyna Matthews (Chicago Red Stars), Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace), Kayla McKenna (Rangers).

Coach: Lorne Donaldson.

Born in Kingston but made his name in the US, where he was Coach of the Year in the 1996 American Professional Soccer League. Took up the Jamaica job in 2022 and guided them to their second World Cup in a row.

World ranking: 43.

Star player: Khadija Shaw.

The Manchester City striker has an astonishing record for the Reggae Girlz – 55 goals in just 38 caps. And she managed 20 in the Women’s Super League last season. A goal machine.

One to watch: Drew Spence.

The Tottenham midfielder switched allegiance from England in 2021 and has become a key player.

Reasons to be cheerful: Jamaica were the youngest squad at the World Cup in 2019 but now they have grown up, so expect something more from them. Especially if Shaw hits top form.

Cause for concern: Leading Jamaican players expressed their ‘utmost disappointment’ at ‘sub-par’ support from the Jamaican Football Federation going into the tournament.

Verdict: Frustration at poor organisation by the JFF is an unwelcome distraction when Jamaica have to face France in their opening game. Shaw’s goals give them hope, but a tough task just got tougher.

Prediction: Group exit.

Brazil's midfielder Marta shoots for goal. (Photo by AYAKA NAITO/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Leticia Izidoro (Corinthians), Camila (Santos), Barbara (Flamengo).

Defenders: Rafaelle (Orlando Pride), Bruninha (Gotham FC), Kathellen (Real Madrid), Antonia (Levante), Tamires (Corinthians), Lauren, Monica (both Madrid CFF).

Midfielders: Adriana (Orlando Pride), Ary Borges (Racing Louisville), Kerolin (North Carolina Courage), Ana Vitória (Benfica), Duda Sampaio, Luana (both Corinthians).

Forwards: Debinha (Kansas City Current), Andressa Alves (Roma), Nycole (Benfica), Gabi Nunes (Madrid CFF), Geyse (Barcelona), Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras), Marta (Orlando Pride).

Coach: Pia Sundhage.

The experienced Swedish coach won two Olympic titles when in charge of the USA team and also took them to the 2011 World Cup Final.

But a shock defeat against Japan means she arrives Down Under still dreaming of lifting the trophy.

World ranking: 8.

Star player: Marta.

There’s no bigger player in world football. A six-time FIFA World Player of the Year, is ready to play in her sixth World Cup at the age of 37. She already has a record 17 goals in World Cup tournaments.

One to watch: Debinha.

The Kansas City forward has already topped 50 goals for her country and is a great foil for teammate Marta.

Reasons to be cheerful: A lethal front two.

Cause for concern: Believe it or not, Brazil have never won the World Cup and traditionally struggle to live up to the legacy of the men’s team.

Verdict: This is a squad with a conscience – their plane landed in Brisbane with a message of support for Iranian women.

But the real target is for Brazil to finally be number one in women’s football. It won’t be easy, but they are contenders.

Prediction: Last 16 at least.

Panama's Marta Cox celebrates with teammates. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Panama

Goalkeepers: Yenith Bailey (Tauro), Farissa Cordoba (Nanas), Sasha Fabrega (Independiente).

Defenders: Carina Baltrip Reyes (Maritimo), Katherine Castillo (Tauro), Rebeca Espinosa (Sporting SM), Hilary Jaen (Jones College), Wendy Natis (America de Cali), Yomira Pinzon (Saprissa), Nicole de Obaldia (Herediano), Rosario Vargas (Rayo Vallecano).

Midfielders: Laurie Batista (Tauro), Emily Cedeno (Tauro), Marta Cox (Pachuca), Schiandra Gonzalez (Tauro), Erika Hernandez (Plaza Amador), Natalia Mills (Alajuelense), Carmen Montenegro (Sporting SM), Aldrith Quintero (Alhama), Deysire Salazar (Tauro).

Forwards: Lineth Cedeno (Sporting SM), Karla Riley (Sporting), Riley Tanner (Washington Spirit).

Coach: Ignacio Quintana.

The Mexican coach has held a variety of position in women’s and men’s football and guided Panama through an inter-continental play-off against Paraguay to get them to the World Cup.

World ranking: 52.

Star player: Marta Cox.

An attacking midfielder with Pachuca in Mexico, Cox celebrates her 26th birthday on the opening day of the tournament and has a habit of scoring important goals for her country.

She’s been with the team since she was 16.

One to watch: Lineth Cedeno.

The forward is already a national hero after her header against Paraguay sent Panama to their first ever World Cup.

Reasons to be cheerful: Las Canaleras have won over fans in Panama where football is not the number one sport, through their spirit, skill and desire to win.

Cause for concern: Inexperience is an obvious concern and they are the lowest ranked team in the group.

Verdict: Panama’s aim is to make their adoring fans proud, and they can achieve that even if they have to go home early. Which everyone expects they will do.

Prediction: Group exit.