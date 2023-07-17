The Irishwoman with insider access to the Matildas

If Vera Pauw wants any ‘special intel’ on the individual strengths of Ireland’s opening round opponents she will find few Irish people better acquainted with them than Dubliner Shauna Keogh.

An Emmy-nominated film-maker from Tallaght who produced sports content for Fox Sport and ESPN during her 12 years in America, Keogh has lived in Sydney for the past six and was one of the producers of ‘Matildas – The World At Our Feet’, the six-part Disney+ docuseries that has charted the progress of the Australian team, ahead of this World Cup.

Observational documentaries (‘obvs docs’ in TV vernacular) are Keogh’s speciality.

She produced Virgin Media’s hit series ’Inside The K’ about gardaí in Dublin and ‘Cora’, her one-hour special on Cora Staunton’s journey in the AFLW was also critically acclaimed.

Her independent TV production company Empire Elite juggles multiple projects and collaborations but she spent a lot of the past two years working on the high-profile Matildas’ documentary, giving her great insight into the players Ireland face first day out.

“To get to be part of a six-part series made for Disney around a female sports team was a no-brainer, I jumped at the chance. I’ve been pushing to do female sporting content for years but it’s really difficult to get commissions,” Keogh says.

The fly-on-the-wall series, which was released in late April, followed the Aussie women during a particularly difficult period.

Tony Gustavsson, their Klopp-like Swedish manager who was previously assistant coach to USA’s women, had just arrived and was adamant that they could only progress by playing the top teams in the world.

He also decided, with the World Cup on the horizon, to rest many of their superstars at a critical juncture, two strategies that resulted in winning just seven of his first 25 games in charge.

Managing a squad that is almost wholly based abroad and lost Lyon’s Ellie Carpenter and Spurs’ Kyah Simon to torn cruciates mid-journey didn’t help but they’ve turned it around, winning eight of their last nine, including beating European champions England in a recent warm-up match.

The series also charts the emergence of brilliant Man City midfielder Mary Fowler (whose dad is Irish), the return and great form of Katrina Gorry after becoming a mum and the part played by Aboriginal culture for indigenous players like goalkeeper Lydia Williams.

It also highlights the Oz public’s deep affection for a team that has ‘Never Say Die’ stitched into the inside of their jerseys.

Flying around the world to film them, often at home with their partners, meant Keogh saw first-hand the Matildas’ fighting spirit which mirrors that of the Girls in Green.

“Their big thing is ‘Tillies’ ‘til we die!’” she explains.

So how did she bag such prized work and what did she learn about them?

It started with a call, out of the blue, from Freemantle Media (a major Australian production company) who were already in talks with FA Australia, Disney and Boardwalk Pictures in the US (who made the recent Wrexham soccer doc).

Keogh was not remotely fazed. “At this stage of my career I get quite a lot of calls, especially for work on access-led high-profile or sensitive issues which is where my skill-set is.”

Nothing, apart from team tactics, was off limits but how does she get superstars like Chelsea’s Sam Kerr to relax and be themselves in front of camera?

“That’s the question everyone always asks!” Keogh laughs.

“The very first programme that I developed myself, in my early 20s, was with Katie Price and Peter Andre so I’ve worked with very high-profile people on tricky access-led work throughout my career. I don’t have a secret weapon. I just think being transparent and honest with people is what’s most important.”

Her own passion for sport, particularly the need to amplify women in sport, helped and she says consistency helps to build up rapport.

“When people are on the same page and have the same vision as you it builds trust quickly. It creates an easy respect for boundaries.

“A home World Cup provided a once in-a-lifetime opportunity for Football Australia and the players. They understood that for the game to grow they had to do something like this.

“Also everyone has a phone now and constantly filming social media stuff. This generation is so used to being on camera, it’s a lot different. It’s part of their contracts to be interviewed straight off the pitch and to do socials.

“With something of this magnitude, with players training for the World Cup and major events like the Champions League, spread across the world, you get a very short space of time with them and have to be so mindful. To get them right in the moment our scheduling had to down to a fine art. I was part of multiple crews working around the world.”

Documentary making can involve shooting eight to 10 hours of film to produce just two minutes of content.

The logistics of filming a team that is so far-flung and only comes home for team camps a few times a year was particularly difficult and it was that challenge for Australia’s team management and players that she found most revelatory.

“Their players are flying for 24 hours across multiple time zones to get home. They are jet-lagged, getting in with three days to prepare for a match and then they’re gone again back to their clubs.

“Getting a national team to fire on all cylinders in that situation is hard and I think it’s worse for Australia. Most teams and players in Europe can jump on a short flight home. Flying for 24 hours, even if you’re in business class, is horrible and then they might have just 20 minutes here and there to see their families. That’s the reality of professional sport.”

Ever since Netflix’s ‘Last Dance’ Chicago Bulls retrospective, observational sports docs are hot property.

Shauna Keogh with Australia and Arsenal star Caitlin Foord

Keogh has also enjoyed Drive To Survive (Formula 1) and Break Point (pro tennis) and is currently working her way through Netflix’s Tour de France Unchained.

“A certain demographic enjoyed Formula 1 before. I didn’t but I really enjoyed watching who these people were. If your story is true and honest and emotionally connecting then people will watch.

“There’s no script, that’s the beauty of storytelling. Like when Cora got her nose broken. She was in a great deal of pain, blood everywhere and I went straight downstairs after her to film it being put back in place.

“Not shutting the doors to those kinds of things is part of the deal. My job is to get the most truthful depiction of what it is like to be in these people’s shoes.”

So, after getting to know the Matildas so closely, will she be conflicted at all at kick-off on July 20?

“Definitely not! I’ll be there in my Irish jersey,” she shoots back.

Keogh studied television production in Ballyfermot College of Further Education and was actually in talks with USA soccer legend Carli Lloyd to document her story when she met Cora Staunton at an event in RTÉ and thought ‘Wow! Why am I not documenting her achievements?’ and approached the Mayo legend.

Most of her own sporting passion went into camogie with Good Counsel and she had herself convinced she would ace Aussie Rules when she moved Down Under only to get a broken rib in her second game.

“I couldn’t film and I couldn’t sleep and I’m 40 so I thought ‘what am I doing?’ I just stick to the gym now,” she grins.

World Cup excitement is at fever pitch in Sydney, she confirms.

“Everyone loves the Matildas here because, like the Irish team, they’ve had their struggles. They’re girls who had a dream to play and finally have the opportunities and resources to do it. I genuinely think our game with them could go anyway because football’s like that. Suddenly there’s a card or a penalty and things can swing.”

She will be doing some behind-the-scenes work for the BBC during the tournament but has also just branched out and started her own female sports agency (Empire Elite Sports).

She feels a one stop shop to help female athletes find pathways, negotiate contracts, attract sponsors and produce their social media dovetails perfectly with her proven track record in quality content.

“The reason I started my own production company in the first place was because it was so hard to get commissions for women’s sport. People had to see what I could see before they’d come on board and back it. There’s so many other ways now, other than television, that people can watch content and we’ll still be producing that.

“But the agency is looking to provide a bunch of services that will keep pushing the development of women’s sport which has come such a long way in a short time.

“I’ve had feedback saying ‘there’s no money in it,’ but people told me the very same about television. It’s a very hard game, I understand that, but I genuinely think we’re only at the tip of the iceberg in women’s sport and really want to keep pushing it.”