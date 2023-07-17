Can return of the world's best Putellas reunite divided Spain?

Spain should be considered one of the strongest and most exciting teams at this year's Women's World Cup, with a talented group of young players led by Alexia Putellas, who has won back-to-back Ballon d’Or awards and helped Barcelona win two of the last three Champions League titles.

The best player in the world is set to return to the biggest stage after a major knee injury sustained before the 2022 European Championship sidelined her for almost a year.

But a cloud of doubt remains over the Spanish squad after a mutiny scandal. Last year 15 players told the Spanish FA (RFEF) they were quitting internationals while manager Jorge Vilda was in charge.

The RFEF backed Vilda during the darkest hours of the revolt in September 2022 and he left all the players involved in the dispute out of the squad amid the controversy.

Putellas was injured at the time of the split between the players and coach so was not among those who refused to play. Though she did show support in a message posted on social media. That, however, did not impede her return for Spain once her injury had healed. And Putellas' leadership was reportedly crucial to bringing the dressing room back together and cooling nerves

However, Spain will go to the tournament with a depleted squad as only three of those 15 unhappy players have made the World Cup list.

Marquee names like Sandra Panos, Claudia Pina, Patri Guijarro and Mapi Leon, key players in Barcelona's brilliant Champions League title campaign, are among those left out.

However, Spain's talent pool is so deep that even without Putellas and 15 of their brightest stars, they remained highly competitive, having lost only one of their last 11 games since being knocked out by England in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals.

Vilda's side enjoyed a perfect 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign, winning every game and finishing eight points above second-placed Scotland in Group B.

Vilda has defended his depleted squad, saying he has the best players he wants. And the return of dynamic midfielder Putellas, he is confident.

"The core of the group has always been with us. Some (of the 15) have ended up coming too and I am convinced that they are going to work hard and fight for their country's jersey," Vilda said when announcing his squad in early June.

"There will be harmony. The objective playing for Spain and fighting for a World Cup is enormous, more than a reason to be all together."

It is still unclear clear what part Putellas will play. She made just six appearances for Barca since her injury, all as a substitute, including in the Champions League final. She lifted the trophy as Barcelona’s captain after her teammates pulled off a 3-2 comeback victory over Wolfsburg.

Her first start of the year came in Spain's 7-0 win over Panama in a June friendly in which she scored after 22 minutes. But it remains unclear if Vilda feels he will get more from her playing as a starter or as a backup who can handle the pressure of the final minutes.

“We know that she is going to help us a lot, not just on the field, but also with her leadership and the respect she commands from the other players, her experience, her ability to know what is needed, and that talent she has to rise to the challenge,” Vilda said. “That is what we were missing in the last European Championship.”

Spain opens the World Cup against Costa Rica in Wellington on July 21. Japan and Zambia are also in Group C.

Putellas also has to deal with further off-field distraction — this time from her club.

It has been reported that Barcelona will consider selling her if a strong offer arrives. Putellas, who is from a town near Barcelona and has one more year on her current deal, reportedly has no interest in leaving. The indebted club is burdened by a massive payroll for its men’s team and is expected to try to shed some male players.

Barcelona told The Associated Press that it is in negotiations with Alexia to give her another contract and has no desire for her to leave. And the club said it has no plans to trim the budget for its women’s team.

