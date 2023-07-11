Women's World Cup Group C guide: 2019 finalists USA and Netherlands to meet again

United States

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (North Carolina), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O'Hara (Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign).

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Julie Ertz (Angel City FC), Lindsey Horan (Lyon), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Forwards: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (Gotham FC).

Coach: Viatko Andonovski.

Took over from World Cup winning coach Jill Ellis four years ago and has carried on the good work.

The Macedonian is a former defender who spent most of his career in America. He has a win percentage of almost 80% with The Stars and Stripes.

World ranking: 1.

Star player: Megan Rapinoe.

The OL Reign winger is one of the most recognisable faces in women’s football and a national icon.

She has played in the last three World Cup Finals, winning two of them. This will be her swansong.

One to watch: Sophia Smith.

The forward was named USA Player of the Year in 2022 and has been playing for the national team since she was just 16.

But this is her first World Cup – as well as leading them to Olympic gold.

Reasons to be cheerful: Having dominated women’s football for so long, there’s no sign of the USA slowing down.

They have more experience and more belief than any other side.

Cause for concern: A pre-tournament defeat against England was a psychological blow that shows they aren’t unbeatable.

Verdict: The US are going for a hat-trick of World Cup victories in a row, and nobody has ever done that before. There’s no question they are capable of achieving it.

Prediction: Finalists and favourites.

Vietnam's team before their meeting with the Philippines at the Southeast Asian Games.

Vietnam

Goalkeepers: Tran Thị Kim Thanh (Ho Chi Minh), Khong Thị Hang (Than KSVN), Dao Thị Kieu Oanh (Hanoi).

Defenders: Chuong Thị Kieu (Ho Chi Minh), Tran Thị Thu Thao (Ho Chi Minh), Tran Thị Thu (Ho Chi Minh), Hoang Thị Loan (Hanoi), Tran Thị Hai Linh (Hanoi), Le Thi Diem My (Than KSVN), Luong Thị Thu Thuong (Than KSVN), Nguyen Thị My Anh (Thai Nguyen), Tran Thị Thuy Nga (Thai Nguyen).

Midfielders: Nguyen Thị Tuyet Dung (Ha Nam), Nguyen Thị Bich Thuy (Ho Chi Minh), Tran Thị Thuy Trang (Ho Chi Minh), Ngan Thị Vạn Su (Hanoi), Nguyen Thị Thanh Nha (Hanoi), Thai Thị Thao (Hanoi), Duong Thị Van (Than KSVN).

Forwards: Pham Hai Yen (Hanoi), Vu Thi Hoa (Ho Chi Minh), Nguyen Thị Thuy Hang (Than KSVN), Huynh Nhu (Lank Vilaverdense).

Coach: Mai Duc Chung.

A long-serving coach who has finally achieved his dream by guiding Vietnam to a World Cup finals, could this be his swansong?

At 74, that’s possible and he’ll want to go out on a high.

World ranking: 32.

Star player: Huynh Nhu.

Vitetnam’s all-time leading goal-scorer and five-time winner of the Vietnamese Women’s Gold Ball is a national legend with 64 goals already at the age of 31.

One to watch: Phạm Hải Yến.

The forward, 28, who plays for Hanoi, has gained a reputation for scoring hat-tricks. Now, there’s a challenge.

Reasons to be cheerful: When Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy scored the winning goal against Chinese Taipei to get Vietnam to the finals it lit up the nation. They arrive full of confidence.

Cause for concern: Inexperience in their first ever World Cup and a lack of players playing outside of Vietnam (just one - Huynh Nhu).

Verdict: Vietnam will bring something extra to the World Cup but you’d be hugely surprised if they got anywhere near making it through to the last 16.

Prediction: Group exit.

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn and Jill Roord celebrate. (Photo by DAVID CATRY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Daphne van Domselaar (FC Twente), Liz Kop (Ajax), Jacintha Weimar (Feyenoord).

Defenders: Kerstin Casparij (Man City), Caitlin Dijkstra (FC Twente), Merel van Dongen (Atletico Madrid), Stefanie van der Gragt (Internazionale), Dominique Janssen (VfL Wolfsburg), Wieke Kaptein (FC Twente), Aniek Nouwen (AC Milan), Sherida Spitse (Ajax), Lynn Wilms (VfL Wolfsburg).

Midfielders: Jill Baijings (Bayer Leverkusen), Damaris Egurrola (Lyon), Jackie Groenen (PSG), Lieke Martens (PSG), Victoria Pelova (Arsenal), Danielle van de Donck (Lyon).

Forwards: Lineth Beerenstein (Juventus), Esmee Brugts (PSV), Renate Jansen (Twente), Jill Roord (Wolfsburg), Katja Snoejis (Everton).

Coach: Andries Jonker.

An experienced coach, at the age of 60, in his second spell as national boss.

He has also worked as an assistant with men’s teams at Barcelona, Woflsburg and Bayern Munich. His first match in charge was a play-off win over Iceland to reach the finals.

World ranking: 9.

Star player: Jill Roord.

The 26-year-old Wolfsburg midfielder, who can also play wide or even up front, is a real technician who is capable of providing assists and goals at any level.

She will be crucial to her team’s chances in this tournament.

One to watch: Lieke Martens.

The PSG winger is a former FIFA Player of the Year and has also starred for Barcelona. Her absence at last year’s Euros was a huge blow.

Reasons to be cheerful: Experience of reaching the final last time out in 2019, when they lost to the USA, and an unbeaten qualifying campaign.

Cause for concern: Missing star player Vivianne Miedema with a serious knee injury is a massive blow.

Verdict: Miedema scored eight goals in qualification, so replacing her goals is a challenge. You’d expect them to get through the group nevertheless.

Prediction: Last 16 at least.

Portugal's Jessica Silva battles for the ball. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Rute Costa (Benfica), Inês Pereira (Servette), Patrícia Morais (Braga).

Defenders: Ana Seiça (Benfica), Carole (Benfica), Catarina Amado (Benfica), Diana Gomes (Sevilla), Joana Marchão (Parma Calcio 2022), Lúcia Alves (Benfica), Silvia Rebelo (Benfica).

Midfielders: Ana Rute (Braga), Andreia Norton (Benfica), Andreia Jacinto (Real Sociedad), Dolores Silva (Braga), Fátima Pinto (Deportivo Alavés), Kika Nazareth (Benfica), Tatiana Pinto (Levante)

Forwards: Ana Borges (Sporting), Ana Capeta (Sporting), Carolina Mendes (Braga), Diana Silva (Sporting), Jéssica Silva (Benfica), Telma Encarnação (Marítimo).

Coach: Francisco Neto.

The experienced coach has been in charge since 2014, so getting Portugal to their first World Cup has been a long project. He has also taken them to the Euros twice and is still only 41.

World ranking: 21.

Star player: Jessica Silva.

If you’re looking for tricks, flicks and entertainment then Portugal forward Silva, 28, is one to keep an eye on. She has only 14 goals in 100 caps but don’t let that fool you; she’s a real threat.

One to watch: Kika Nazareth.

The Benfica midfielder is still only 20 but has already won three league titles with her club and scored six goals in 23 caps.

Reasons to be cheerful: There’s a feeling that this squad is growing and has momentum under a coach who has provided continuity. Frustrated England in warm-up friendly.

Cause for concern: It’s their first World Cup.

Verdict: Having beaten Cameroon in a play-off to get here, Portugal won’t want to waste their first ever Finals appearance. It’s been a long road and they will be no pushovers.

Prediction: Group exit.