Watch: Footage of Colombian tackle that injured Denise O'Sullivan

Footage has emerged online of the tackle by a Colombian player that put Denise O'Sullivan's World Cup participation in doubt.

The challenge, a late lunge after O'Sullivan had won the ball in midfield, has been posted on Colombian media.

O’Sullivan was taken to hospital with a shin injury and the game was halted after just 20 minutes as this was the latest in a number of rough challenges, with the Football Association of Ireland describing it as “overly physical”.

After scans revealed there was no fracture, it is still hoped the Cork woman can play in the tournament, with Ireland's opening game on Thursday.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw said: “Then there came a huge challenge on Denise, a challenge not within the rules of the game and she was in awful pain.

“The players were extremely upset and had fear for themselves. We are not a team who fear tackles or challenges.

“I took them away to calm things down, brought them to the bench. We discussed it and there was contact with the president and the CEO of the FAI.

“Collectively we knew it would not come right any more and if it went on we would put our players into a potentially-serious situation.

“We had a calm discussion with the ref and they called off the game.”