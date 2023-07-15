Sligo turn on the style to leave sloppy City further adrift

Sligo Rovers 3 Cork City 0

SLIGO Rovers turned on the style to inflict a hefty 3-0 defeat of fellow strugglers Cork City at The Showgrounds.

The hosts dominated and took control with a first-half goal from leading scorer Max Mata and added two more goals in the second-half through Johan Brannefalk and Stefan Radosavljevic.

This loss increases the pressure on Cork, who have now lost 13 times this season, with Sligo moving up to seventh position above Drogheda United.

Aside from both clubs viewing this fixture as a potential turning-the-corner moment in their respective inconsistent seasons, the night’s other subplot was the return of Cork’s interim boss Liam Buckley to The Showgrounds.

The Dubliner, one of the most esteemed dugout stalwarts in the League of Ireland, was previously manager of Sligo and following his departure from the north-west in May of last year he was replaced by his former assistant John Russell, who is Sligo’s current manager.

Sligo, only one place and three points above ninth-placed Cork in the table at kickoff, had only won one of their previous five games, with Cork also recording just one victory from their last five fixtures.

The visitors included recent signing Rokas Stanulevicius, a midfielder, in their matchday squad, while Sligo had new acquisition Pedro Martelo, a former Portuguese underage international, on the bench.

A sloppy Cork clearance gave Sligo their first sight of goal in the third minute but Kailin Barlow’s well-struck shot was parried by Cork netminder Jimmy Corcoran.

Sligo sought to impose themselves in the trying weather conditions, with Cork having to mainly defend. Mata, Sligo’s top scorer, got a header on target from a Barlow cross but it was within reach of Corcoran, who gathered without fuss.

Barlow had another opportunity, with a low shot through a forest of legs in the Cork area.

Cork finally got into proceedings and forced three corners in succession, a phase of pressure sparked by Tunde Owolabi’s blocked shot. Sligo goalkeeper Luke McNicholas was also called into action and his fine stop thwarted a goalbound header from Kevin Custovic.

Sligo broke the deadlock with half an hour gone. New Zealand international Mata – inevitably – was the goalscorer. His 11th of the campaign was a powerful header from a flighted cross by Barlow, an emerging local playmaker.

John Mahon then went close – with Barlow again involved – and there were further Sligo chances for Will Fitzgerald and Radosavljevic.

Cork’s top scorer Ruairi Keating, hitherto quiet, turned provider and his pass released Owolabi who just inches wide from netting an outstanding equaliser after 41 minutes.

Keating was replaced at half-time with John O’Donovan starting the second-half instead of the former Sligo academy player.

Corcoran kept Cork in the game with a fine save to deny Radosavljevic after the Sligo midfielder went on a mazy run past two challenges.

Sligo did double their lead after 53 minutes when Brannefalk’s viciously curled corner went in via a slight deflection.

Owolabi – Cork’s most dangerous attacker – broke through the centre of Sligo’s defence and looked likely to halve the deficit but McNicholas advanced smartly to cut out the danger.

Sligo increased Cork’s misery after 73 minutes. Mata’s shot wasn’t held properly by Corcoran and Radosavljevic had the simple task of tapping into an empty net.

Corcoran later redeemed himself with excellent saves to thwart Sligo substitute Frank Liivak and the busy Will Fitzgerald.

Cork were denied a 90th minute consolation when a fierce free-kick from substitute Stanulevicius beat the wall via a deflection and came off the underside of the crossbar before bouncing back into play.

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Brannefalk (Reynolds 88), Mahon, Pijnaker, Lafferty; Morahan, Bolger (Browning 71); Radosavljevic, Barlow (Liivak 71), Fitzgerald; Mata (Martelo 81)

Cork City: Brooks; Bargary (Krezic 65), Čustović, Coleman, Honohan, Drinan; Coffey (Walker 65), Bolger (Stanulevicius 65), Whitmarsh; Keating (O’Donovan 46), Owolabi

Referee: Rob Hennessy