Magerusan rises late on to seal Longford victory over Kerry

Longford Town 2 Kerry FC 1

A header from Longford Town substitute Cristian Magerusan in the 79th minute saw his side extend their unbeaten run to three games as they overcame a battling Kerry side.

Magerusan headed home an Adam Wixted header. Leo Gaxha had levelled for Kerry after Gary Armstrong had given Town a half-time lead. Town finished the game with 10 players after their new signing Bastien Hery was sent off just minutes after he was introduced.

The visitors started brightly. Martin Coughlan blasted the ball over the bar while Gaxha’s shot was wide minutes later. Town began to come into the game a little more and when Shane Elworthy’s cross was cleared by Cian Barrett, Jordan Adeyemo hit his low drive wide.

In the 36th minute Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh’s shot was blocked. Elworthy picked up possession in the 40th minute and out of nothing won a corner for the home side. Wixted took the kick, it was cleared by Samuel Aladesanusi to Armstrong just inside the box and he hit an excellent strike past Lee Axworthy.

In the 47th minute Kerry were back on level terms. Sean O’Connell’s ball into the box was deemed to have been handled and a penalty was awarded. Gaxha made no mistake with the spot-kick.

Town manager Stephen Henderson decided to ring the changes and made a triple substitution. Those were to work for the Dubliner.

The home side began to pile on the pressure and Kerry netminder Axworthy was called into action. He tipped a cross from substitute Derek Daly over the bar in the 79th minute. Wixted’s corner met the head of Magerusan and he directed it past Axworthy.

Longford Town: Brady; Walsh, Hand, Temple, O’Connor (Daly 66); Elworthy, Armstrong, Serdeniuk (Magerusan 67), Wixted (Giurgi 80); Adeyemo (Doona 66), O’Brien Whitmarsh (Hery 88).

Kerry FC: Axworthy; O’Connell, Aladesanusi, Kos; Gleeson (Kelliher 83), Silong (Teahan 61), Barrett, Coughlan (80); McGrath, Okwute, Gaxha.