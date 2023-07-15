Edwin Van der Sar moved to Dutch hospital

The 52-year-old, who was admitted to a Split hospital while on holiday in Croatia, will remain in the intensive care unit but is in stable condition and out of immediate danger.
Edwin Van der Sar moved to Dutch hospital

STABLE: Edwin van der Sar.

Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 12:09
Reuters

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been moved to a hospital in the Netherlands but remains in intensive care after a brain bleed last week, his wife Annemarie said on Saturday.

The 52-year-old, who was admitted to a Split hospital while on holiday in Croatia, will remain in the intensive care unit but is in stable condition and out of immediate danger.

"Edwin has been repatriated from Croatia on Friday evening and is currently in the intensive care unit of a Dutch hospital," Annemarie was quoted as saying by Ajax Amsterdam, where Van der Sar was until recently a director.

"His situation remains the same: stable, in a non-life-threatening condition and communicative. The Van der Sar family would like to express their deep gratitude to the 'University Hospital of Split' for their great care during the last week."

More in this section

Dele Alli Handout Photo Footballers need more support with addiction and mental health, PFA told
Republic of Ireland v France - Women's International Friendly - Tallaght Stadium Vera Pauw: Ireland players feared for their bodies in abandoned Colombia clash
Declan Rice file photo Declan Rice leaves West Ham for record fee with Arsenal move imminent
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been left out of the squad travelling to Germany after the club received an offer for the Brazilian (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool receive £40m offer for Fabinho from Al-Ittihad

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd