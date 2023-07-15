Liverpool receive £40m offer for Fabinho from Al-Ittihad

Fabinho has been left out of the squad travelling to their training camp in Germany.
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been left out of the squad travelling to Germany after the club received an offer for the Brazilian (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 11:21
Carl Markham

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been left out of the squad travelling to their training camp in Germany after the club received an official bid for the player.

It is understood that a £40million offer for the Brazil international has been made by Al-Ittihad, one of four Saudi Arabian clubs owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund.

Receipt of a “serious, official” offer prompted discussions within the club which resulted in a decision, taken in consultation with Fabinho, to withdraw the player from the squad which flew out on Saturday.

Captain Jordan Henderson, who has also been the subject of speculation linking him to a reported £700,000-a-week offer from Al-Ettifaq – managed by former team-mate Steven Gerrard – has travelled with the squad as there has been no bid for him as yet.

