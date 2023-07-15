Breaking: No fracture for O'Sullivan, may still play against Australia

Star Ireland midfielder Denise O'Sullivan was injured by a heavy tackle in Friday's behind-closed-doors friendly with Colombia
Breaking: No fracture for O'Sullivan, may still play against Australia

Denise O'Sullivan speaks to media after a Republic of Ireland open training session 

Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 01:15
John Fallon, Brisbane

The scan on Denise O’Sullivan’s injured leg showed bruising, rather than a fracture, according to updates just released from the Ireland camp.

O'Sullivan was injured by a heavy tackle in Friday's behind-closed-doors friendly with Colombia, causing the match to be abandoned.

Read More

O'Sullivan agony as dark cloud descends over Ireland's World Cup prep

There were initial fears the midfielder had suffered an injury that would keep her out of the World Cup. She attended St Andrew's Hospital in Brisbane to have the injury assessed, but following an X-ray and CT Scan, no fracture was revealed.

Lorena Bedoya Durango of Columbia in action against Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland during the women's friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Colombia at Meakin Park
Lorena Bedoya Durango of Columbia in action against Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland during the women's friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Colombia at Meakin Park

She returned to the team hotel last night (Australian time) wearing a protective boot and will have further treatment on the injury but there is some confidence she will be ready in time for Thursday's opening match against Australia. 

An FAI statement read: 

"Positive news for Denise O'Sullivan. X-Ray and CT Scan show no fracture  Denise will work with WNT Medical Staff on a return to play procedure."

More to follow

 

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023

Check out  the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on Ireland's historic debut appearance at the Women's World Cup, to be held this year in Australia and New Zealand.

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for the latest news, features, opinions and analysis as we countdown to Ireland's historic appearance at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Womens World Cup 2023 Logo

More in this section

Colombia Training Session: Final - CONMEBOL Women's Copa America 2022 Colombia star Caracas hits out at Ireland's 'little girls' over abandoned game
Republic of Ireland v Colombia - Friendly Match O'Sullivan agony as dark cloud descends over Ireland's World Cup prep
Finn Harps v Galway United - SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Finn Harps come from behind to defeat Cobh in a seven goal thriller
#Womens World Cup 2023
England U21 v Spain U21 - Euro Under-21 Championship - Final - Adjarabet Arena

Lee Carsley: Stephen Kenny is doing a good job under tough circumstances

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd