Breaking: No fracture for O'Sullivan, may still play against Australia

The scan on Denise O’Sullivan’s injured leg showed bruising, rather than a fracture, according to updates just released from the Ireland camp.
O'Sullivan was injured by a heavy tackle in Friday's behind-closed-doors friendly with Colombia, causing the match to be abandoned.
There were initial fears the midfielder had suffered an injury that would keep her out of the World Cup. She attended St Andrew's Hospital in Brisbane to have the injury assessed, but following an X-ray and CT Scan, no fracture was revealed.
She returned to the team hotel last night (Australian time) wearing a protective boot and will have further treatment on the injury but there is some confidence she will be ready in time for Thursday's opening match against Australia.
An FAI statement read:
"Positive news for Denise O'Sullivan. X-Ray and CT Scan show no fracture Denise will work with WNT Medical Staff on a return to play procedure."
More to follow
