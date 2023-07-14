Late Hurley header secures spoils for leaders Galway

WINNER: David Hurley of Galway United, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with teammate Adam Lennon during the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match between Athlone Town and Galway United at Athlone Town Stadium in Westmeath. Pic: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 22:06
Caomhán O'Connell

Athlone Town 0 Galway United 1  

A sensational late header from David Hurley sealed a huge win for Galway United in their title tilt. 

It moves them 16 points ahead of Waterford whose game against Treaty was postponed due to the inclement weather that also delayed this game.

The hosts started brightly and Brendan Clarke was called into action twice in the opening seconds. He managed to tip over a Frantz Pierrot header and batted away the resulting goal-bound corner.

United caused their own consternation when Enda Minogue spilled a Conor O' Keefe cross. Patrick Hickey recovered to head David Hurley's chip onto the bar and away.

Soon after, Jamar Campion-Hinds came off the right wing and drove a shot that was well saved again by Clarke. As the game opened up, his impact increased and he nearly set Pierrot up after another flying run.

Although Hurley spurned another chance after further positive work on the right, United struggled to create chances and Athlone would have been the happier side heading in at the break.

The game slowed in the third quarter and it wasn't until the 67th minute that either side created a clear-cut opening. Ronan Manning swung in a perfect cross from the right. Maurice Nugent's strong header was met by an even better save from Minogue.

The keeper had to be alert again to save from Wassim Aouachoria who proved a handful upon his introduction. He headed wide as the game entered the final ten minutes with United pressing for a winner.

In the 85th minute, a searching ball from the back by Maurice Nugent was immaculately headed by Hurley who somehow steered home from 14 yards for a precious lead.

United's experience and professionalism told as they saw out the remaining minutes with minimal fuss for what felt like a crucial three points.

Athlone Town: Minogue; Abdikadir, Hickey, Van Geenen, Kavanagh; Campion-Hinds, Connolly, McKenna, Leal, Peprah (Lamtoukou 81); Pierrot 

Galway United: B Clarke; O' Keefe, Nugent, Brouder, O' Reilly (Donelon 79); McCarthy (Dervin 88), Borden, McCormack, Hurley, Manning (Lomboto 71); Walsh (Aouachoria 79) 

Referee: P Norton

