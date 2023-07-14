Bohs come from behind to earn draw with Shelbourne

Shelbourne FC 1 Bohemian FC 1

Shelbourne and Bohemians were forced to share the spoils in a rip-roaring North Dublin derby in which Bohs came from behind to earn a point that now sees them up to fourth in the table.

The Gypsies bounced into the game on the back of a come-from-behind win at home to European rival Dundalk and the announcement of the return of fan-favourite Danny Grant the icing on the cake of a very good week.

Thankfully the monsoon-like conditions had calmed before kick-off, leaving ideal conditions for a fast-paced, touch testing battle in Drumcondra.

Trying to get their noses in front, the visitors saw Jordan Flores' ambitious strike blocked behind for a corner and following a spate of corners saw the ball fall kindly to back Kacper Radkowski whose powerful shot was brilliantly saved, although the offside flag was eventually raised.

But the hosts four points behind Bohs at kick off and full of confidence from their biggest win of the season – four-nil win away at UCD - were looking to cling onto the coattails to those just ahead in the race for Europe.

Shels skipper Luke Byrne was desperately unlucky to see his glancing header narrowly miss the target, from Evan Caffrey’s beautifully delivered in swinging corner.

Bohs, very much the architects of their own downfall, invited another spell of pressure with sloppy play at the back, and again Caffrey’s deliveries caused all sorts of danger, Gavin Molloy was next to see his header fly just over.

Midway through the first half the home side began to build up a head of steam with Moylan looking dangerous, terrifying the Bohs defence with the ball at his feet.

The talented 21-year-old then went closest to breaking the deadlock, but saw his effort deflected off strike partner Sean Boyd’s back, resulting in the ball looping onto the top of the cross bar and behind.

With little between the sides as the half drew to a close both teams again threatened to get in front. Firstly, Flores hit a thunderous effort from all of 35-yards that whistled past Conor Kearns and the foot of the post before Moylan clipped in an inviting cross for Boyd who couldn’t get contact on the header.

Shels started the second half much sharper and continued to carry more of a threat. Boyd stung the palms of James Talbot before Moylan was brilliantly denied by the recovering Krystian Nowak minutes after the restart.

Flores' class continued to shine and forced Kearns into a full stretch save from a 25-yard free kick just right of the area.

But just before the hour mark it was Damien Duff’s side who got in front. Jad Hakiki’s curling effort was pushed away by Talbot but fell kindly to Moylan who reacted quickest to the rebound smashing home low and hard right in front of the Gypsie travelling support.

With 10-minutes remaining Bohs flipped the game on its head, and it was the hero of last week’s late win Jonathan Afolabi who finished expertly first time from Keith Buckley’s clever cross to earn a point.

The result sets up next week's FAI Cup encounter nicely, promising to be another enthralling affair.

Shelbourne FC: Conor Kearns, JR Wilson, Paddy Barrett, Luke Byrne, Gavin Molloy, Evan Caffrey (Shane Farrell, 88’), Mark Coyle, JJ Lunney, Jad Hakiki (Harry Wood, 70’), Jack Moylan (Kameron Ledwidge, 76’), Sean Boyd

Subs not used: Harry Fisk, Conor Kane, Andrew Quinn, Tyreke Wilson, Gbemi Arubi, David Toure

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Keith Buckley, Krystian Nowak, Kacper Radkowski, Paddy Kirk (Bartlomiej Kukulowicz, 76’), Dylan Connolly, James McManus, Adam McDonnell (James Clarke, 63’), Jordan Flores, Declan McDaid (Ali Coote, 63’), Jonathan Afolabi

Subs not used: Joseph Collins, James Akintunde, John O’Sullivan, Cian Byrne, Chris Lotefa, Nickson Okosun

Referee: Neil Doyle