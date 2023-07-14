Colombia star Caracas hits out at Ireland's 'little girls' over abandoned game

Colombia star Daniela Caracas has added insult to Denise O’Sullivan's injury by hitting out at the Republic of Ireland
Colombia star Caracas hits out at Ireland's 'little girls' over abandoned game

PIEDECUESTA, COLOMBIA - JULY 27: Daniela Caracas and Mayra Ramirez of Colombia look on during a training session ahead of the Women's CONMEBOL Copa America 2022 Final at Villa Loyola on July 27, 2022 in Piedecuesta, Colombia. Colombia will face Brazil on Saturday 30. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 18:12
James Whelan

Colombia star Daniela Caracas has added insult to Denise O’Sullivan's injury by hitting out at the Republic of Ireland following the abandonment of a friendly between the sides today in Brisbane. 

The behind-closed-doors match was abandoned after around 20 minutes after becoming "overly physical", the FAI said.

The decision was made following some rough challenges in Friday's contest at Brisbane's Meakin Park, and after Ireland midfielder Denise O'Sullivan was taken to hospital to undergo a scan after sustaining a shin injury.

In a video captured on social media, Caracas described the Irish women as 'babies' in conversation with Colombian fans following the game. 

“They are just girls," said the Espanyol star, "one little foul and they started complaining, they were having a chat amongst themselves to continue or not so we weren’t going to hang around waiting for them.”

The Colombian Football Federation previously released a statement which said that while the training of its teams was "framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and fair play", it respected Ireland's decision.

The FCF said: "The Colombian Football Federation informs that the friendly match that was to take place as part of today's training between the Colombia women's national team and Ireland was suspended because the Irish national team preferred not to continue playing when 23 minutes of the first half had elapsed.

"Although all the processes and training of our teams are framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and fair play... we respect the decision of our rival team.

"Colombia will return to Sydney this Saturday to continue with its preparation and... a second friendly training match against its counterpart from China is scheduled."

Vera Pauw's Ireland team are also set to face Canada in Perth on July 26 and then Nigeria in Brisbane five days later, as the Girls in Green play at a major tournament finals for the first time in their history.


More in this section

West Ham United v Liverpool - Premier League - London Stadium Jordan Henderson and Fabinho not yet subjects of bids from Saudi Arabian clubs
Limerick FC v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Treaty United and Waterford postponed due to unplayable pitch
Manchester United File Photo Manchester United fined €300,000 for breaching financial fair play rules
Rangers v Ajax - UEFA Champions League - Group A - Ibrox Stadium

Arsenal complete signing of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd