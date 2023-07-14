Colombia star Caracas hits out at Ireland's 'little girls' over abandoned game

Colombia star Daniela Caracas has added insult to Denise O’Sullivan's injury by hitting out at the Republic of Ireland following the abandonment of a friendly between the sides today in Brisbane.

The behind-closed-doors match was abandoned after around 20 minutes after becoming "overly physical", the FAI said.

The decision was made following some rough challenges in Friday's contest at Brisbane's Meakin Park, and after Ireland midfielder Denise O'Sullivan was taken to hospital to undergo a scan after sustaining a shin injury.

In a video captured on social media, Caracas described the Irish women as 'babies' in conversation with Colombian fans following the game.

“They are just girls," said the Espanyol star, "one little foul and they started complaining, they were having a chat amongst themselves to continue or not so we weren’t going to hang around waiting for them.”

The Colombian Football Federation previously released a statement which said that while the training of its teams was "framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and fair play", it respected Ireland's decision.

The FCF said: "The Colombian Football Federation informs that the friendly match that was to take place as part of today's training between the Colombia women's national team and Ireland was suspended because the Irish national team preferred not to continue playing when 23 minutes of the first half had elapsed.

"Although all the processes and training of our teams are framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and fair play... we respect the decision of our rival team.

"Colombia will return to Sydney this Saturday to continue with its preparation and... a second friendly training match against its counterpart from China is scheduled."

Vera Pauw's Ireland team are also set to face Canada in Perth on July 26 and then Nigeria in Brisbane five days later, as the Girls in Green play at a major tournament finals for the first time in their history.