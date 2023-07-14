Treaty United and Waterford postponed due to unplayable pitch

Friday night's SSE Airtricity First Division clash between Treaty United and Waterford at Market's Field has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch at the Limerick venue.
The entire country was put under a status yellow weather warning by Met Eireann from 2am on Friday morning until 7pm on Friday evening.
A pitch inspection took place at the home of Treaty United at 1.30pm and the playing surface was deemed unplayable.
The game will now take place at a later date.
Waterford lie second in the First Division table, 13 points behind Galway United while Treaty lie in sixth.
The League of Ireland issued a statement on Friday afternoon saying:
"The League of Ireland can confirm that tonight’s SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division clash between Treaty United and Waterford has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch caused by adverse weather conditions.
"The pitch was deemed unplayable following a pitch inspection held at the ground at 13:30 with expected continued poor weather conditions forecasted by Met Eireann.
"A new date for the fixture will be communicated in due course."