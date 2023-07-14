Treaty United and Waterford postponed due to unplayable pitch

Friday night's SSE Airtricity First Division clash between Treaty United and Waterford at Market's Field has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch at the Limerick venue
Treaty United and Waterford postponed due to unplayable pitch

UNPLAYABLE: Market's Field in Limerick. File pic: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 14:39
TJ Galvin

Friday night's SSE Airtricity First Division clash between Treaty United and Waterford at Market's Field has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch at the Limerick venue.

The entire country was put under a status yellow weather warning by Met Eireann from 2am on Friday morning until 7pm on Friday evening.

A pitch inspection took place at the home of Treaty United at 1.30pm and the playing surface was deemed unplayable.

The game will now take place at a later date.

Waterford lie second in the First Division table, 13 points behind Galway United while Treaty lie in sixth.

The League of Ireland issued a statement on Friday afternoon saying:

"The League of Ireland can confirm that tonight’s SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division clash between Treaty United and Waterford has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch caused by adverse weather conditions. 

"The pitch was deemed unplayable following a pitch inspection held at the ground at 13:30 with expected continued poor weather conditions forecasted by Met Eireann. 

"A new date for the fixture will be communicated in due course."

More in this section

Dele Alli Handout Photo Sleeping pill use rife in football, says expert after Dele Alli revelation
FBL-AUS-FRA-WOMEN-FRIENDLY Mary Fowler sends Aussies to World Cup on high as France star Selma Bacha stretchered off 
Republic of Ireland v Colombia - Friendly Match Denise O'Sullivan taken to hospital as Ireland's World Cup training game abandoned
<p>FINE: Manchester United are among clubs fined by UEFA following breaches of financial fair play regulations. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire</p>

Manchester United fined €300,000 for breaching financial fair play rules

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd