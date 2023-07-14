Football rumours: Barcelona looking to reunite with Thiago Alcantara

What the papers say.
Football rumours: Barcelona looking to reunite with Thiago Alcantara
Could Thiago Alcantara return to his boyhood club? (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 07:09
PA Sport Staff

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Thiago Alcantara. The Daily Mail, citing Spanish outlet Sport, says the Spanish giants are eager to reunite with the Liverpool midfielder, with club bosses at Anfield believed to be willing to listen to offers for the 32-year-old. Alcantara came up through Barcelona’s youth system and made 68 appearances for the first team.

The Mail also reports that Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad are preparing a bid for Reds midfielder Fabinho. Via The Athletic, the paper says the offer would be worth £40million, with any decision on a potential transfer likely to happen quickly.

Romeo Lavia in action for Southampton (Mike Egerton/PA)

Meanwhile, Liverpool may be in the market for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. According to the Daily Mirror, manager Jurgen Klopp is leading the charge for the 19-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

And the Daily Mail says Aston Villa are circling a bid for 22-year-old Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

Social media round-up

Riyad Mahrez: The Athletic reports Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli are preparing a £30m offer for the Manchester City winger.

Moussa Diaby: Aston Villa have made a formal approach for the Bayer Leverkusen winger, says Sky Sports Germany.

More in this section

Manchester United File Photo Manchester United fined €300,000 for breaching financial fair play rules
Dele Alli Handout Photo Sleeping pill use rife in football, says expert after Dele Alli revelation
FBL-AUS-FRA-WOMEN-FRIENDLY Mary Fowler sends Aussies to World Cup on high as France star Selma Bacha stretchered off 
gossipPlace: UK
<p>UNPLAYABLE: Market's Field in Limerick. File pic: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile</p>

Treaty United and Waterford postponed due to unplayable pitch

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd