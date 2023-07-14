Ireland reach semi-finals of the Ladies Homeless World Cup

The Girls in Green will take on Chile in California on Saturday evening for a place in the World Cup final.
Ireland reach semi-finals of the Ladies Homeless World Cup

LAST FOUR: Ireland squad that is set to compete in Ladies Homeless World Cup semi-finals. Pic credit: Sean Kavanagh.

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 13:18
Andrew Horgan

While all Irish eyes are focussed on the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia at the moment, another Ireland ladies team have already achieved something significant in another global tournament.

The Ireland ladies Homeless Street soccer team have reached the semi-finals of the Ladies Homeless World Cup in Sacramento, California after securing wins over some talented nations.

Victories over the hosts USA, France, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway have secured the Girls in Green's place in the last four of the finals, where they will take on an unbeaten Chile team on Saturday evening.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this is Ireland's first participation at a World Cup in six years and although they have arguably surpassed expectations in memorable style, coach Mary Byrne believes they can go even further.

Ireland players celebrate reaching the Ladies Homeless World Cup semi-finals. Pic credit: Sean Kavanagh.
Ireland players celebrate reaching the Ladies Homeless World Cup semi-finals. Pic credit: Sean Kavanagh.

“Its remarkable how well they are playing considering the temperature out here its 35 degrees so it really saps the energy, the girls are quietly confident and will give it their all, no Irish team have reached this stage of the competition, its all good,” said Dublin native.

Sean Kavanagh, Founder of the Irish Homeless Street leagues from which the ladies team were selected added; “It is a tremendous achievement for the girls just to get there, they have had to overcome many obstacles in their lives to represent Ireland”

Lastly the mantra of the group comes from Kasey McCallig, who says; "Every morning you have two choices; To sleep with your dreams, or wake up and chase them."

Read More

Denise O'Sullivan taken to hospital as Ireland's World Cup training game abandoned

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Colombia - Friendly Match Denise O'Sullivan taken to hospital as Ireland's World Cup training game abandoned
Republic of Ireland Women Media Day - O'Reilly Hall - Thursday 29th June Denise O’Sullivan not shying away from Ireland’s momentous World Cup debut
FC Bruno's Magpies v Dundalk - UEFA Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round 1st Leg Dundalk played out a scoreless draw against Bruno's Magpies
FBL-AUS-FRA-WOMEN-FRIENDLY

Mary Fowler sends Aussies to World Cup on high as France star Selma Bacha stretchered off 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd