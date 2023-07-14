Ireland reach semi-finals of the Ladies Homeless World Cup

While all Irish eyes are focussed on the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia at the moment, another Ireland ladies team have already achieved something significant in another global tournament.

The Ireland ladies Homeless Street soccer team have reached the semi-finals of the Ladies Homeless World Cup in Sacramento, California after securing wins over some talented nations.

Victories over the hosts USA, France, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway have secured the Girls in Green's place in the last four of the finals, where they will take on an unbeaten Chile team on Saturday evening.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this is Ireland's first participation at a World Cup in six years and although they have arguably surpassed expectations in memorable style, coach Mary Byrne believes they can go even further.

Ireland players celebrate reaching the Ladies Homeless World Cup semi-finals. Pic credit: Sean Kavanagh.

“Its remarkable how well they are playing considering the temperature out here its 35 degrees so it really saps the energy, the girls are quietly confident and will give it their all, no Irish team have reached this stage of the competition, its all good,” said Dublin native.

Sean Kavanagh, Founder of the Irish Homeless Street leagues from which the ladies team were selected added; “It is a tremendous achievement for the girls just to get there, they have had to overcome many obstacles in their lives to represent Ireland”

Lastly the mantra of the group comes from Kasey McCallig, who says; "Every morning you have two choices; To sleep with your dreams, or wake up and chase them."