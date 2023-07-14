Denise O'Sullivan taken to hospital as Ireland's World Cup training game abandoned

The behind-closed-doors tie with Colombia in Brisbane became 'overly physical' the FAI say.
INJURED Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland warms up before the women's friendly match against Colombia at Meakin Park in Brisbane. O'Sullivan was taken to hospital after 20 minutes of the game. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 12:42
John Fallon

Denise O’Sullivan’s availability for Ireland’s World Cup opener against Australia is in doubt after an overly physical approach by Colombia forced Vera Pauw to abandon the unofficial friendly in Brisbane.

The workout – closed to fans and media – was designed to be a 90-minute exercise featuring two possible starting teams but there was nothing leisurely about the South Americans’ tactics from the outset.

A late tackle on Ireland’s midfield dynamo brought matters to a head, with Pauw consulting with officials and withdrawing her team from proceedings.

O’Sullivan has been brought to hospital for treatment on the shin injury, flanked by physio Angela Kenneally, with results of a scan set to determine her prognosis.

With just six days left before a full 81,500-Stadium Australia hosts the meeting between the co-hosts and the tournament debutants, the 102-times capped Cork native is considered a major doubt.# Ireland then face Olympic champions Canada in Perth on July 31 and conclude five days later against Nigeria in Brisbane.

A FAI statement said: "The behind-closed-doors game between the Ireland Women’s National Team and Colombia on Friday evening was ended after 20 minutes of play.

"The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game.

"The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, against Australia in Sydney on July 20."

Megan Connolly: 'I’ll be thinking of everyone who fought to get us here'

