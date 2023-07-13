Derry head back to the Brandywell all square with HB Torshavn

Europa Conference League qualifying

HB Torshavn 0 Derry City 0

Derry City kicked off their Europa Conference League qualifying campaign with a 0-0 draw with Faroe Island side HB Torshavn in Tórsvøllur.

The Candystripes will now look to get their first aggregate European victory in nine years at the Brandywell next Thursday.

Before a ball was kicked, pressure was put on Ruaidhrí Higgins’ team to win with the HB Torshavn head coach calling Derry favourites.

Jakiub Martin Loensen talked about how it was a difficult draw for his team, but he envisioned his players creating chances against Derry.

This is exactly what happened with an early shot forcing a stretched save from Brian Maher and Ben Doherty reacted to get the loose ball away.

Then Dan í Soylu tried to score form inside the area, and his attempt went well over the intended target.

It a start that Martin Loensen prophesised, and this was made even better by Derry’s lack of penetration. The best that the Candystripes could do was a Paul McMullan through ball and this rolled out of play.

The first time that Derry tested the Torshavn goalkeeper, Michael Duffy set up McMullan and his attempt stung the palms of Bjarti Mørk.

Their first corner of the game, sent in with just over half an hour played, was put back out and Cameron Dummigan tried to score from distance.

A reactionary save dealt with this and Derry got to the loose ball, but failed to capitalise on their growing sense of momentum.

When they re-established that sense of urgency, Doherty crossed in and the ball was put for a corner at the back post. This was cleared to Cameron McJannett and his cross was swatted away after it landed on the penalty spot.

Duffy closed out the first half by sending in a free-kick and Doherty was flagged for offside as he headed the ball.

Higgins brought on Jamie McGonigle and Will Patching after the break, and they injected a new sense of urgency into how the Candystripes played. This almost instantly paid off as the ball fell to McGonigle inside the area and his goal-bound shot was blocked by Bartal Wardum.

The manager continued to rotate the team, with Brandon Kavanagh and Patrick McEleney coming on in the 62nd minute.

After Maher made a close range save and Ciaran Coll headed a Duffy free-kick wide, the clock wound down to set up a winner takes all game at the Brandywell.

HB Torshavn: Bjarti Mørk; Hanus Sørensen, Bartal Wardum (Samuel Johansen Chukwudi 86), Hørður Askham, Viljormur Davidsen, Adrian Justinussen, Emil Berger, Dan í Soylu (Trondur Jensen 86), Áki Samuelsen (Jakup Ludvig Thomsen 65), Mads Borchers, Ári Mohr Jónsson (Matthias Praest 65).

Derry City: Brian Maher; Cameron McJannett (Ciaran Coll 80), Shane McEleney, Mark Connolly, Ronan Boyce, Sadou Diallo (Patrick McEleney 62), Cameron Dummigan, Ben Doherty (Will Patching 45), Paul McMullan (Brandon Kavanagh 62), Michael Duffy, Danny Mullen (Jamie McGonigle 45).

Referee: Marek Radina