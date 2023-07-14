Rodgers: Fitness and availability key to Johnston's Celtic future 

Ability. Celtic and Republic of Ireland winger Mikey Johnston has it in spades.

A productive 2023/24 season spent on loan at Portuguese outfit Vitória Guimaraes and a desire to play for Ireland landed Glasgow-born Johnston his debut for Stephen Kenny's side back in March.

The recently-qualified 24-year-old has impressed in green when given the chance, grabbing his first international goal after coming off the bench in the three-nil win over Gibraltar last month.

Yet, returning Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers yesterday confirmed to the Irish Examiner that a back injury will see the winger miss pre-season and the beginning of the Scottish Premiership campaign.

"Sadly for Mikey he is going to be out for a few more months," revealed Rodgers. "He had an issue with his back, sadly, so he will probably be out for near-on three months."

Asked if the injury was picked up during the recent international window, Rodgers said: "I'm not sure it was directly that, but he had felt some issues when he returned to pre-season."

For Rodgers, who is in his second spell in charge of the club, the talent that Johnston has is being hampered by a lack of availability due to injuries.

Simple as that.

Proving an ability to be fit and available will be crucial to Johnston's future involvement in the Northern Irish manager's plans at Celtic Park.

"I think for Mikey it's just about availability," Rodgers said. "When I was first here, he was a young guy but he's not now, you know, he's 24 now. It's just about availability."

"He has a lot of fantastic attributes; he's quick, he's direct, he can score goals, he can create goals. So, he has a lot of tools that I like in guys that play in those positions, in wide areas."

"But you have to be available. That's going to be important for him and hopefully, once he gets over this back injury, he can sustain that level of fitness that allows him to perform."

Rodgers' return to Celtic will bring with it an expectation that he can match if not better the feats managed in his previous spell at the club, between 2016 and 2019.

Near-perfect domestic form is expected from the Celtic faithful, but it is in the Champions League - where Celtic are assured of a group stage berth - where strides can be made.

Ex-Liverpool and Leicester City boss Rodgers knows as much, but is realistic in his aims for Celtic's latest European venture.

"Listen, you always have to be realistic.

"If we're in a group where we've got some of the richest teams in the world, of course we want to be competitive and bring our A-game.

"But the reality is, against some of these teams, you bring your A-game and they bring their A-game, then they can win.

He added: "For us, It's just about being the very best that we can be. If you can get that bit of luck in the competition as well, as I said, we hopefully can qualify out of the group stages. That's what we would love to do."

For the Carnlough native, it's about being involved in any form of European football post-Christmas.

"Ultimately, it's about having European football after Christmas, whatever competition that is in. Of course, we will fight for our lives in the Champions League to progress.

"Of course, the further you go on in that competition, the quality increases and the levels increase to a really high level.

"But for us, to be in Europe after Christmas, and then go as far as we possibly can (regardless of) whatever competition we are in. That's what our aim should be at Celtic."