Ashley Young excited to work with Sean Dyche at Everton

The 38-year-old winger turned full-back becomes the Toffees’ first summer signing, joining on a free transfer after his contract expired at Aston Villa.
Ashley Young has joined Everton for the 2023-24 season (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 11:56
PA

Ashley Young has joined Everton on a one-year deal.

The 38-year-old winger turned full-back becomes the Toffees’ first summer signing, joining on a free transfer after his contract expired at Aston Villa.

Young has signed a one-year deal at Goodison Park to work under manager Sean Dyche, who was his captain when first breaking through at Watford.

“The manager was important in me signing,” the former England international and Manchester United captain said.

“I know him and know what his passion and desire is like. His honesty, will to work hard and his hunger for the game is second to none.

“I know things haven’t gone too well for Everton in the past couple of seasons but the manager’s ambition, speaking to him and hearing what he wants to do to change the club around, was a key factor in my decision.

“The other is the size of Everton. It’s a massive club and the fanbase is one of the best.

Then Burnley manager Sean Dyche speaks Ashley Young during his time at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Having them behind me is a fantastic opportunity. I’m delighted to get the opportunity to be here and I just want to get started now.”

Young won Serie A with Inter Milan before returning to Villa for a second spell in 2021 and Dyche says Everton are getting “a top-class professional”.

“I’ve known Ashley for many years, having been his captain when he first broke through at Watford, and his qualities both on and off the pitch will prove valuable,” he said.

“His impressive statistics from last season, which were among some of the best in Europe, highlight what he can bring to Everton.”

