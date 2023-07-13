Ireland winger Mikey Johnston ruled out for three months, Celtic boss Rodgers confirms

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has been dealt an injury blow with the news that Mikey Johnston is set to be sidelined for up to three months.

The recently-qualified winger has suffered a back injury, which will likely rule him out of contention for Ireland's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers in September. Kenny's charges are due to face European giants France and the Netherlands on the 7th and 10th of the month, respectively.

The 24-year-old has impressed in green when given the chance, grabbing his first international goal after coming off the bench in the three-nil win over Gibraltar.

Johnston's career at Celtic has been hampered by injury and having returned from a season-long loan spell at Portuguese outfit Vitória Guimaraes, Rodgers confirmed a back injury will see the winger miss pre-season and the beginning of the Scottish Premiership campaign.

"Sadly for Mikey he is going to be out for a few more months," revealed Rodgers. "He had an issue with his back, sadly, so he will probably be out for near-on three months."

Rodgers noted the need for Johnston to show a robustness and an ability to play consistently.

“It’s the player’s responsibility. They have to show the quality, they have to show the consistency. They have to show that robustness in order to play. And that is the job of every player."

