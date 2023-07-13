Lucy Quinn: 'I think we can go out and do some big things'

The Girls in Green will open their World Cup campaign in Australia against the hosts.
TUNE UP: Megan Connolly and Lucy Quinn are put through their paces at Meakin Park, Brisbane. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 12:33
James Whelan

Girls in Green star Lucy Quinn insists 'little old Ireland' can make an impact at their first World Cup this month. 

Vera Pauw's side are preparing for their campaign opener against hosts Australia in Brisbane.

As well as the highly-rated Matildas, Ireland will face Nigeria and heavyweights Canada. 

"We're little old Ireland and people underestimate us," Quinn said.

"We've got a very tough group but they are the teams that you want to go and play. That's why we wanted to qualify. Progress comes from pushing yourself against the best.

"We have to be realistic. It's a new tournament, we are going to have to learn hard and fast."

The tournament will be a huge boost for the game here, whatever happens Down Under over the coming weeks, Quinn says 

"We are all here because we want the women's game in Ireland to keep progressing and get bigger and bigger," the Birmingham City star says. 

"This is the first step, no matter what we go out and do.

"We want it to be a common occurrence that we want to be at every single major tournament.

"We are going to carry that on our shoulders, we are going to learn a lot of lessons and I think we can go out and do some big things."

