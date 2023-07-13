Derry City hoping to justify favourites tag against Faroe Island minnows

Derry City's chartered aircraft landed in Torshavn early yesterday morning with Ruaidhri Higgins' squad accompanied by fifty supporters.

And having gained a confidence boost following their late, late defeat of Sligo Rovers on Friday night at the Brandywell, the Candystripes appeared to be in fine form during last night's training session at the Faroe Islands National Stadium which caters for 6,000 supporters.

Indeed, this evening's Europa Conference league first round qualifier against HB Torshavn could not have arrived at a better time for Derry with several top players returning to action following injury.

Patrick McEleney, Will Patching, Cameron Dummigan and Mark Connolly are all available to start the game with Michael Duffy also expected to play his part on the left flank.

Refusing to get carried away, Higgins, who travelled to watch Torshavn lose 2-0 to the Faroe Island league leaders Klaksvik, was upbeat about his side's chances.

"We had players who got minutes against Sligo last week returning from injury and that's been positive, but we're taking nothing for granted. It's a tie we are expected to win, but we know that nothing comes easy in games in Europe," he said.

Indeed, HB Torshavn head coach Jakiub Martin Loensen held the view that Derry will be considered "strong favourites" to progress to the second round.

But he was quick to add that his part-timers will not go down without a fight.

"We realise that Derry will be strong and more experienced that us as we are basically a part-time club," added Loensen.

And with part-time carpenters, car salesmen and students in the team, the Torshavn boss believes they must produce their top performance to have any chance of winning the tie.

"I'm very excited about the game, but I also realise that we have received a very difficult draw this year.

"I believe that Derry are one of the toughest teams we could have drawn when I looked at the group of teams we could have faced. So it's going to be difficult for us, but we are at home and I think we will create opportunities.

"We see Derry as favorites to go through, but not big favourites, so we always have a chance. We have made an analysis of Derry and their record in Europe is very good. I managed to get some answers and I think they play a very direct, aggressive style of football so it will be a big challenge for us.

"We have been fully focused on the European tie against Derry and we hope to cause a shock over the two games. We will offer them great respect, but even in the Faroe Islands, they are the favourites."