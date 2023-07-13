Dundalk can't underestimate Bruno's Magpies says Stephen O'Donnell

Stephen O'Donnell insists his Dundalk side cannot afford to take Bruno's Magpies for granted when the sides meet in their Europa Conference League first qualifying round first leg tie at Victoria Stadium on Thursday (kick-off 5pm Irish time).

The Gibraltar outfit were only formed a decade ago in Bruno's Bar, where many of the 300-strong Lilywhite supporters will gather before the game, but secured a 2-1 first leg win over Northern Irish side Crusaders on their European debut last summer.

There has been much change at the club since then. Nathan Rooney, the man who guided them to their first ever Rock Cup – Gibraltar’s premier cup competition - in April, has since departed with former Real Murcia assistant Alfonso Cortijo coming in, as well as 10 new signings.

With only one pre-season fixture to go off - a 3-0 defeat to Preston North End in Murcia last week - O'Donnell admits it is hard to know what to expect from the Magpies.

"We only have one game to go off with the new coach and there's a lot of new players," he said.

"We only saw them against Preston. They made a lot of changes at half-time but up until then they were very competitive in the game and it was 0-0.

"They had chances as well so it's very hard to know what to expect but when you're unsure of a starting team or how they're going to go about it with a new coach and new signings, really you just have to hone in on what you're looking to achieve in and out of possession.

"They're a good team though. Against Preston they were very fast on the counter and they have good attacking players."

John Martin is a doubt for the Lilywhites while Keith Ward, Cameron Elliott, Robbie Benson, John Mountney and new signing Darren Brownlie are unavailable.