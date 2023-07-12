Cobh Ramblers secure services of Galway United's Mikie Rowe until end of season

Cobh Ramblers have completed the loan signings of Galway United midfielder Mikie Rowe and Waterford FC's Dean Larkin.

Rowe will play his football with Ramblers until the end of the 2023 campaign, having already featured on 63 occasions for John Caulfield's Galway side since 2021.

In a similar deal, Larkin joins Shane Keegan's ranks having made 14 First Division outings so far this year. The promising 20-year-old is a product of the Waterford academy.

Speaking about the new arrivals, manager Shane Keegan was delighted with his recent recruits.

“Firstly I’m delighted to get Mikie on board with us. It’s not before time, he’s a player that first trained with me when he was 17.

"That’s ten years ago and almost every year since I’ve tried to get him wherever I’ve been since. He’s a fantastic footballer with quick feet, a brilliant football brain and a real eye for goal. I think he’ll be a huge addition to us over the remainder of the season."

He continued: "On Dean, I think he’s one of the most promising young players in the league. I know Waterford rate him extremely highly. They see this as a big step in his progression.

"He’s everything you look for in a player in terms of physicality and attitude. I know his brother was at the club previously and everyone had good things to say about him. Dean is cut from the same cloth and will add real strength in depth and competition to the squad for the rest of the year.”

The additions will give Ramblers greater depth ahead of a crucial part of the First Division campaign, with Keegan's outfit currently sitting third in the league table.