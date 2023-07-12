Spain defender Pau Torres joins Aston Villa on five-year deal from Villarreal

He links up again with Villa boss Unai Emery who he played under for the Yellow Submarine.
Spain defender Pau Torres joins Aston Villa on five-year deal from Villarreal
Spain’s Pau Torres (pictured) has linked up with Unai Emery again at Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 15:48
PA

Aston Villa have completed the signing of defender Pau Torres from Villarreal.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped 23 times for Spain, moves to Villa Park for an undisclosed fee after agreeing a five-year deal.

He links up again with Villa boss Unai Emery who he played under for the Yellow Submarine.

Torres won the Europa League in 2021 – under Emery – and helped Villarreal reach the semi-finals of the Champions League a year later.

He becomes Villa’s second summer signing after the arrival of former Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Open Training Session - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Documentary on Ireland's Women’s World Cup team to air next week
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic arrives in Italy for expected transfer to AC Milan Chelsea's Christian Pulisic arrives in Italy for expected transfer to AC Milan
Republic of Ireland Open Training Session - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Vera Pauw daring Ireland to believe they can go deep into World Cup
VillaPlace: UK
<p>YOU SAY IT BEST; Ruairí Keating celebrates after scoring a late equaliser against St Pats. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Ruairí Keating signs new long-term contract with Cork City

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd