Documentary on Ireland's Women’s World Cup team to air next week

The history-making Ireland women’s national team are the focus of a new documentary by award-winning filmmaker Ross Whitaker that will be aired on RTÉ One next week
NEW DOCUMENTARY: Players, from left, Niamh Fahey, Abbie Larkin, Marissa Sheva, Katie McCabe, Megan Connolly, Denise O'Sullivan and Louise Quinn during a Republic of Ireland open training session at Meakin Park in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the Fifa Women's World Cup 2023. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 14:19
Maurice Brosnan

The Ireland women’s national team are the focus of a new documentary by award-winning filmmaker Ross Whitaker that will be aired on RTÉ One next week.

The Road Down Under will be shown at 9.35pm on Wednesday, July 19. It will be broadcast the day before Ireland take on World Cup co-hosts Australia in their major tournament debut.

Whitaker has worked on several superb Irish sports documentaries including the critically acclaimed documentary Katie about boxer Katie Taylor as well as Tackling The All Blacks, When Ali came to Ireland, Munsterman: Anthony Foley and The Boys in Green.

In a statement, the FAI said the film charts the team's journey through qualification.

“Featuring interviews with Manager Vera Pauw, captain Katie McCabe and several members of the history-making squad, viewers will get a real insight into how the team achieved what they did and what it means to them.

“The film also details the rise of the WNT and how they have grown stronger by overcoming many obstacles. Ultimately, though, it is about the road to the World Cup and the impact of an incredible team.”

