Celtic set to face Wolves in pre-season friendly at Aviva Stadium

Scottish Champions Celtic will take on English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, July 29 with kick-off at 2pm in a pre-season fixture.
The pre-season match was originally due to take place in South Korea, however after both clubs were forced to withdraw from their summer tours of the country, the fixture has been rearranged and will now take place in Dublin.
Celtic have previously visited the Aviva for matches in 2016, 2013 and 2011, playing the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Inter Milan.
It will be Wolves' first game in Ireland since 2014.
Russell Jones, Wolves’ general manager for marketing and commercial growth, said: “We are really excited to be heading back to Ireland for the first time in almost 10 years for this match against Celtic.
“Both ourselves and Celtic were extremely disappointed to have been forced to withdraw from our tour of South Korea this summer, but we are pleased that we have been able to rearrange this pre-season fixture – and couldn’t have wished for a better replacement venue than Dublin and the Aviva Stadium.
“Wolves have enjoyed some thrilling meetings with Celtic in the past and we’re sure that this game will be the same, as well as a great opportunity for Julen and his squad to prepare for our Premier League season.”