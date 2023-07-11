Shamrock Rovers face uphill battle as Breiðablik take spoils in Tallaght

UEFA Champions League (First qualifying round, first leg)

Shamrock Rovers 0 Breiðablik 1

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley had warned that their Icelandic opponents were on a par with any of the three teams they met in last year’s group stages of the Europa Conference League.

And so it proved as Rovers face an uphill task to repeat last summer’s advancement into the second round of this season's Champions League qualifiers as a stunning first-half strike from Damir Muminovic has a talented and well-organised Breiðablik very much in the driving seat after this deserved win before 7,216 at Tallaght Stadium.

As expected, Ireland international midfielder Jack Byrne was fit to start for Rovers against a side containing 10 full internationals, though only striker, Klaemint Olsen, is a current one with 57 caps for the Faroe Islands.

The Icelandic champions, comfortable on the ball, enjoyed good early possession as Rovers struggled initially to get a foothold in the game.

The speed and guile of right winger Jason Dadi Svanthorsson, in particular, was causing worry in the home defence and it was from a corner he won that brought the game’s first opening on 11 minutes.

The delivery found the head of Olsen whose effort was parried by Leon Pohls and scrambled clear.

Rovers were quick to respond with two clear-cut chances within the following minutes as they stretched the visitors’ defence.

First Byrne’s sublime ball over the top found the run of Rory Gaffney who galloped away to bring a smart save from Anton Einarsson.

A fine move, once more instigated by Byrne, opened up Breiðablik again. Skipper Ronan Finn, on his record-extending 60th European appearance, picked out Dylan Watts who turned cleverly in the area, if spoiling it by shooting well off target.

With their aggressive pressing, Breiðablik were soon back to work Pohls as he had to tip over Oliver Sigurjonsson's free kick for what was their sixth corner of the night.

And the Icelanders remained the better side, Kristin Steindorsson shooting over on the half-hour before Rovers had another let-off three minutes later.

Andri Yeoman and Steindorsson combined in the left with the latter’s cross finding captain Hoskuldur Gunnlaugsson whose diving header flashed over Pohls’ crossbar.

With eight corners to nil in their favour by then, it came as little surprise when Breiðablik took a deserved lead on 39 minutes. All from Rovers’ poor decision-making.

Gaffney’s quick free kick was easily intercepted before Dan Cleary fouled Olsen some 30 yards out.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley after the UEFA Champions League First Qualifying Round 1st Leg match between Shamrock Rovers and Breidablik at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Further sloppiness ensued. Gunnlaugsson rolled the free kick into the path of Muminovic whose thunderous drive arrowed straight through the defensive wall, which broke far too early, to find the roof of the net for a cracking goal.

As half-time approached, a ball over the top from Roberto Lopes gave Gaffney another run on goal, though his shot merely found the side netting as Rovers had much to ponder at the interval.

The response was positive as within a minute of the restart they had cries for a handball not entertained, nor did the Cypriot referee feel the need for a VAR check, in use involving an Irish club for the first time.

Despite Rovers’ general improvement, it was the 66th minute before Einarsson had a save to make, clumsily pushing away substitute Graham Burke’s shot with no hooped shirt close enough to take advantage of the spillage.

Playing their way back into the game, Breiðablik came close to increasing their lead on 78 minutes, Pohls parrying a stinging drive from Viktor Einarsson.

Chasing the game late on, Rovers were twice close to an equaliser in the dying minutes.

Both fell to Sean Kavanagh. The first was wastefully skied over the crossbar, the second, from Richie Towell’s cross, brought the save of the night from Einarsson who pushed away the volley at full stretch.

The return leg takes place next Tuesday with FC Copenhagen awaiting the winners in the second qualifying round. The losers enter the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Cleary, Lopes, Hoare; Finn (Towell, 72), O’Neill, Poom, Kavanagh; Watts (Burke, 60), Gaffney (Kenny, 87), Byrne.

Breiðablik: A. Einarsson; Gunnlaugsson, Muminovic (Adalsteinsson, 73), Margeirsson, Yeoman; V. Einarsson, Sigurjonsson (Sigurdarson, 73), Eyjolfsson; Svanthorsson (Hlynsson, 67), Steindorsson (Ingvarsson, 87), Olsen.

Referee: Chrysovalantis Theouli (Cyprus).

Attendance: 7,216.