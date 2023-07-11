Knight completes Bristol City switch, Manning joins Southampton 

Jason Knight and Ryan Manning have become the latest Republic of Ireland internationals to swap clubs this summer.

Knight - impressive in the green of Ireland and with former club Derby County of late - has completed his much-talked-about move to championship outfit Bristol City, penning a four-year deal. Manning - a free agent having departed Swansea City at the end of the 2022/23 campaign - has linked up with old boss Russell Martin at Southampton ahead of the new season.

22-year-old Knight arrives at Bristol with 166 senior appearances to his name after breaking into the first team at Derby at the age of 18.

Dubliner Knight touched on his delight at finally getting the deal over the line.

“It's been a long time coming behind-the-scenes trying to get it sorted, but I'm happy to be here and I'm looking for the season ahead,” said Knight.

“The club have shown a real eagerness to get me here, which is always nice as a footballer - to be wanted. I know Nigel (Pearson) from his time at Derby County and I've had a good number of chats with him, and he sees me as a big part of the plans going forward.

“I’ll give everything every time I put on the shirt; for the fans, the club, and the boys I'm playing with - full of energy and full of emotion.”

Galway native Manning becomes Southampton's first arrival of the summer transfer window, also on a four-year deal.

The six-cap Irish international was a key figure under Martin at the Welsh outfit, contributing five goals and ten assists last term.

Upon signing, Manning said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be here. I'm over the moon and I can't wait to get started. It's a massive club, been in the Premier League for so many years, and I'm just excited about the challenge of getting it back there.

"With the gaffer coming here, knowing his style of football and how he wants his team to play, it felt like a perfect fit for me where the club and the manager lined up."

He continued: "You're coming to a Premier League football club that's in the Championship, so the ambition is promotion and nothing else, and that's exactly what I was looking for as the next move in my career.

"I think it's the perfect club for me to come to, the ambition is massive and everyone as a collective is working towards getting back to the Premier League.”