Edwin van der Sar ‘not in life-threatening danger’ but remains in intensive care

He was admitted to a hospital in Croatia last Friday after suffering bleeding around the brain.
Edwin van der Sar’s wife has issued an update on his condition (John Walton/PA)
Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 19:16
Andy Hampson

Edwin van der Sar remains in intensive care but is communicating and “not in life-threatening danger”, his wife has said.

The former Manchester United and Netherlands goalkeeper was admitted to a hospital in Croatia last Friday after suffering bleeding around the brain.

Annemarie van der Sar said in a statement issued via Dutch club Ajax: “Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but is stable. He is not in life-threatening danger.

“Every time we get to visit him, he’s communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop.”

Van der Sar, 52, had been on holiday in Croatia when he reportedly suffered a cerebral haemorrhage.

The Dutchman retired in 2011 after winning 130 caps for his country and a club career that included Champions League wins with both Ajax and United.

He also claimed four Premier League titles with United and had spells with Fulham and Juventus.

He later took up a position on the Ajax board and became chief executive in 2016. He stepped down at the end of last season.

