World Cup Group B guide: Group of death with favourites Australia and Canada - can Ireland cause an upset?

GROUP B

Australia

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham), Teagan Micah (Rosengård), Lydia Williams (Brighton)

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter (Lyon), Steph Catley (Arsenal), Charlotte Grant (Vittsjö), Clare Hunt (Western Sydney), Alanna Kennedy (Man City), Aivi Luik (Häcken), Courtney Nevin (Leicester), Clare Polkinghorne (Vittsjö)

Midfielders: Alex Chidiac (Louisville), Kyra Cooney-Cross (Hammarby), Katrina Gorry (Vittsjö), Emily van Egmond (San Diego Wave), Clare Wheeler (Everton), Tameka Yallop (Brann)

Forwards: Caitlin Foord (Arsenal), Mary Fowler (Man City), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Cortnee Vine (Sydney FC)

Coach: Tony Gustavsson

The Swedish coach once guided Tyreso to the Women’s Champions League Final in 2014 and has been working his magic with the Matildas since 2020. Now 49, he was assistant coach with the USA when they won in 2015 and 2019.

World ranking: 10

Star player: Sam Kerr

This one’s a no-brainer. Chelsea striker Kerr is a contender for the Golden Boot and capable of driving Australia to glory. She has 63 goals for Australia and 90 for Chelsea at more than 0.75 a game. Watch out Ireland.

One to watch: Cortnee Vine

The Sydney FC winger is an exciting prospect who is pushing for a starting place – and this could be her stage. Quick and tricky she is also an impactful substitute.

Reasons to be cheerful: Wow, there a lot. Australia’s golden generation in good form and playing on home soil. Is that enough?

Cause for concern: An over-reliance on Kerr and the weight of expectation.

Verdict: Have only lost once this year, including beating England, Spain and Sweden, if feels like the stars are aligned at just the right time, especially playing at home. They are due a deep run.

Prediction: Potential finalists

GOAL MACHINE: Sam Kerr has scored 63 goals for Australia and looking to add to that during the World Cup. Pic: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Republic of Ireland

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Unattached)

Defenders: Áine O'Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Heather Payne (Un), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina), Megan Connolly (Un), Lily Agg (London City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Un), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Kyra Carusa (London City), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Washington)

Coach: Vera Pauw

We’re still waiting to find out if Pauw will remain in charge after the finals, as contract talks drag on - but she’s already a legend after guiding the Girls in Green to their first ever World Cup.

World ranking: 22

Star player: Katie McCabe

One of the world’s best attacking-full-backs, the Ireland captain was named in the UEFA Women’s Champions League team of the year after her performances for Arsenal. At 27 she’s reaching her peak.

One to watch: Abbie Larkin.

The exciting Shamrock Rovers attacker will have to make her impact from the bench. But even at just 18, she won’t be fazed.

Reasons to be cheerful: McCabe’s leadership and drive, Denise O’Sullivan’s class, a strong team spirit, and a tight defence bring hope that something special can happen.

Cause for concern: A tough group and McCabe’s ankle injury against France gave everyone a scare.

Verdict: This vibrant side with a personality has won hearts and minds and they’ll give it a real go. But Australia and Canada are favourites

Prediction: Group exit but still dreaming

LEADING THE WAY: Ireland Captain Katie McCabe will lead her side to their very first World Cup tournament. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Nigeria

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC), Tochukwu Oluehi (Hakkarigucu), Yewande Balogun (Saint-Etienne).

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Abia Angels), Osinachi Ohale (Alaves), Glory Ogbonna (Besiktas), Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester), Rofiat Imuran (Reims), Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash) Oluwatosin Demehin (Reims).

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengard), Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid), Toni Payne (Sevilla), Christy Ucheibe (Benfica), Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels), Jennifer Echegini (Florida State).

Forwards: Uchenna Kanu (Louisville), Gift Monday (Tenerife), Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC), Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona), Desire Oparanozie (Wuhan Chegu Jianghan), Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow), Esther Okoronkwo (Saint-Etienne).

Coach: Randy Waldrum

The 66-year-old American goes into the finals under pressure and knowing that failure will not be forgiven, having already flopped at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (which Nigeria normally dominate). He needs to make the last 16.

World ranking: 40

Star player: Asisat Oshoala

Named African player of the year five times. The Barcelona striker combines speed, flair and goalscoring ability.

One to watch: Rasheedat Ajibade.

Nicknamed The Rash, the Atletico Madrid talent can be spotted by her distinctive blue hair.

Reasons to be cheerful: The squad looks decent, especially with Oshoala in such terrific form, and features several players who star for European teams.

Cause for concern: Losing their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title and rows behind the scenes have heaped on the pressure.

Verdict: Nigeria are World Cup ever-presents and despite the usual mix of a row of bonuses and interference from the Nigeria Football Federation, they have promise. But it’s a tough group.

Prediction: Group exit

STAR PLAYER: Asisat Oshoala has been named African Player of the Year five times and is hoping to lead her side to a successful tournament. Pic: Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

Canada

Goalkeepers: Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave FC), Sabrina D'Angelo (Arsenal FC), Lysianne Proulx (SCU Torreense).

Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea FC), Gabrielle Carle (Washington Spirit), Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash), Vanessa Gilles (Olympique Lyonnais), Ashley Lawrence (Chelsea FC), Jayde Riviere (Manchester United), Shelina Zadaorsky (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders: Simi Awujo (University of Southern California), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea FC), Julia Grosso (Juventus), Quinn (OL Reign), Sophie Schmidt (Houston Dash).

Forwards: Olivia Smith (Penn State), Jordyn Huitema (OL Reign), Cloe Lacasse (Arsenal FC), Adriana Leon (Portland Thorns), Deanne Rose (Reading FC), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns), Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash), Evelyne Viens (Kristianstad).

Coach: Bev Priestman

A real up-and-coming coach at the age of just 37, Priestman was assistant to Phil Neville with England, reaching the World Cup semi-finals in 2019. She guided Canada to gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

World ranking: 7

Star player: Christine Sinclair

A striker still playing at 40 is quite something and Sinclair is an all-round legend with 190 goals in more than 300 appearances – and 14 times Canada’s Soccer Player of the Year. She’s scored at five World Cups.

One to watch: Julia Grosso

The holding midfielder, 29, has won four trophies already with Juventus this season. Her spot-kick won Canada Olympic gold in 2020.

Reasons to be cheerful: The reigning Olympic champions have an experienced squad and are excellent in defence

Cause for concern: Will their cautious approach backfire and do they have the quality to beat the best?

Verdict: This may be the last chance for this ageing squad to win the big trophy. Especially for 40-year-old striker Sinclair. They will give it a go for sure.

Prediction: Quarter-finals