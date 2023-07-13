World Cup Group A guide: Can New Zealand make home advantage count?

GROUP A

New Zealand

Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson (Rangers), Anna Leat (Aston Villa), Erin Nayler (IFK Norrkoping).

Defenders: Liz Anton (Perth Glory), CJ Bott (Leicester), Katie Bowen (unattached), Claudia Bunge (Melbourne Victory), Michaela Foster (un), Ali Riley (Angel City), Rebekah Stott (Brighton & Hove Albion), Daisy Cleverley (HB Koge).

Midfielders: Olivia Chance (Celtic), Betsy Hassett (Stjarnan), Annalie Longo (un), Ria Percival (Tottenham), Malia Steinmetz (un).

Forwards: Milly Clegg (un), Jacqui Hand (Aland United), Grace Jale (un), Hannah Wilkinson (Melbourne City), Gabi Rennie (Arizona State University), Indiah-Paige Riley (un), Paige Satchell (un).

Coach: Jitka Klimková

The 48-year-old Czech, a former defender, has been in charge of the Football Ferns since 2021 and is their first full time female coach. She also has coached the nation’s Under 17s and Under 20s.

World ranking: 26

Star player: Ali Riley

At 34, this could be tenacious full-back Riley’s international swansong – in what will be her fifth World Cup. New Zealand will need her vast experience and she will captain the side.

One to watch: Milly Clegg

The Auckland schoolgirl is just 17 – but was top scorer for Wellington Phoenix in the A-League last season.

Reason to be cheerful: The Footballer Ferns have home advantage and a decent group draw. They open against Norway who lost 8-0 to England in the Euros last year.

Cause for concern: New Zealand have never reached the knockout rounds at a World Cup and have struggled for form.

Verdict: We’ve seen in the men’s World Cup in Qatar that home advantage doesn’t guarantee results. New Zealand must start well when they open the tournament against Norway.

Prediction: Out in group stage

ONE TO WATCH: Milly Clegg, the 17-year-old Auckland schoolgirl was the top scorer for Wellington Phoenix in the A-League last season. Pic: Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

Norway

Goalkeepers: Cecilie Fiskerstrand (LSK Kvinner), Guro Pettersen (Vålerenga), Aurora Mikalsen (Brann)

Defenders: Anja Sonstevold (Inter Milan), Tuva Hansen (Bayern Munich), Guro Bergsvand (Brighton), Maren Mjelde (Chelsea), Thea Bjelde (Vålerenga), Mathilde Harviken (Rosenborg), Sara Horte (Rosenborg), Marit Bratberg Lund (Brann)

Midfielders: Ingrid Syrstad Engen (Barcelona), Vilde Boe Risa (Man Utd), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Frida Maanum (Arsenal), Amalie Eikeland (Reading), Julie Blakstad (Man City), Emilie Haavi (Roma)

Forwards: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon), Sophie Roman Haug (Roma), Karina Sævik (Vålerenga), Anna Josendal (Rosenborg)

Coach: Heige Riise

Riise knows how to win a World Cup, as a player at least. She lifted it with Norway in 1995 and was their record appearance maker with 188 caps. She has also been interim coach with England and led Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics, so brings experience.

World ranking: 12

Star player: Guro Reiten

The Chelsea winger, fresh from winning a domestic Double, is Norway’s stand-out star – a dynamic assists machine. Ominously for rivals, she’s looking better than ever.

One to watch: Caroline Graham Hansen

Everyone loves a flashy winger, and Barcelona’s Hansen fits the bill. Quick, skilful and scores goals.

Reasons to be cheerful: Norway have been reinvented under Riise and are a different beast to the one thrashed 8-0 by England in the Euros.

Cause for concern: That Euros hangover is still a worry, and could a defensive mindset hinder their progress?

Verdict: Riise has focused on making her side difficult to beat and has transformed their mentality in defence. Instinct says they have a good chance to progress in a weak group.

Prediction: Last 16 at least

STAND OUT STAR: Guro Reiten is Norway's stand out star. Pic: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Philippines

Goalkeepers: Kiara Fontanilla, Kaiya Jota, Olivia McDaniel.

Defenders: Alicia Barker, Angela Beard, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison, Hali Long, Dominique Randle.

Midfielders: Tahnai Annis, Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castañeda, Sara Eggesvik, Quinley Quezada, Jaclyn Sawicki.

Forwards: Sarina Bolden, Isabella Flanigan, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Chandler McDaniel, Meryll Serrano.

Coach: Alen Stajcic

The popular former Australia coach has worked wonders with the World Cup debutants and brings World Cup experience, having twice taken the Matildas to the finals (as well as guiding them an Olympic quarter-final).

World ranking: 46

Star player: Sarina Bolden

The striker has 22 goals in 37 appearances for her country and is always full of energy. She also knows life Down Under well – she plays for Western Sydney Warriors.

One to watch: Tahnai Annis

The attacking midfielder, 33, has a habit of scoring important goals, often from long range

Reasons to be cheerful: When you qualify for your first ever World Cup as a rank outsider, why wouldn’t you be cheerful? There’s no pressure on the Philippines.

Cause for concern: Lack of experience and a fear that they may freeze on the big occasion.

Verdict: What a story for the Filipinas, who are enjoying a fairytale rise. They have a great draw, but even so it would be a huge surprise if they made it through. The game against New Zealand is crucial.

Prediction: Out in the group stage

IMPORTANT GOALS: Tahnai Annis is an attacking midfielder and has a habit of scoring important goals. Pic: JAM STA ROSA / AFP

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Seraina Friedli (Zurich), Livia Peng (Levante), Gaelle Thalmann (Betis).

Defenders: Eseosa Aigbogun (Paris FC), Luana Buhler (Hoffenheim), Viola Calligaris (Levante), Laura Felber (Servette), Noelle Maritz (Arsenal), Lara Marti (Bayer Leverkusen), Nadine Riesen (Zurich), Julia Stierli (Zurich).

Midfielders: Amira Arfaoui (Bayer Leverkusen), Sandrine Mauron (Servette), Seraina Piubel (Zurich), Geraldine Reuteler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marion Rey (Zurich), Coumba Sow (Servette), Lia Walti (Arsenal).

Forwards: Ramona Bachmann (PSG), Ana Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona), Fabienne Humm (Zurich), Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa), Meriame Terchoun (Dijon).

Coach: Inka Grings

Took over from Nils Nielsen early this year and has brought in a more direct style of play – and reportedly some fierce training methods. As a player, she scored 64 goals in 96 games for Germany, winning the Euros twice.

World ranking: 20

Star player: Lia Walti

The Arsenal star is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, so is hugely important to the Swiss. On top form she is capable of dominating midfield against anyone.

One to watch: Seraina Piubel

The versatile FC Zurich midfielder, who also plays as a forward, has made a big impact with FC Zurich this year.

Reasons to be cheerful: Three of them. Their influential stars Walti, PSG’S Ramona Bachmann and Barcelona’s Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.

Cause for concern: Will key player Walti be fully fit following a bad injury? And 16-year-old wonderkid Iman Beney is out.

Verdict: Switzerland’s pre-tournament form hasn’t been good, but they are still strong favourites to get through Group A

Prediction: Last 16