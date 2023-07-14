Women's World Cup Group D guide: England one of the favourites despite injuries

England

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Man Utd), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Man City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Man City), Esme Morgan (Man City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Man City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Man United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Man Utd).

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham), Lauren Hemp (Man City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Man City), Katie Robinson (Brighton), Alessia Russo (Arsenal).

Coach: Sarina Wiegman.

The Dutch coach, 53, is a serial winner, having guided both Netherlands and England to Euros glory. Not only did the Lionesses win their first major trophy but they went an entire calendar year without defeat. Everything about Wiegman is impressive, she oozes leadership.

World ranking: 4.

Star player: Keira Walsh.

The Barcelona midfielder is on a roll. Player of the match in the Euro 2022 final, then Champions League and Liga F titles at Barca following a world record transfer.

One to watch: Alessia Russo.

The striker, with 11 goals in 22 caps, has just moved from Man United to Arsenal and looks ready to shine.

Reasons to be cheerful: The European champions, who also beat Brazil on penalties to win the Finalissima, went 30 matches unbeaten before losing to Australia in April. Tournament experience and a deep squad augur well.

Cause for concern: Will be without their captain Leah Williamson as well as star players Fran Kirby and Beth Mead because of injury. Have suffered a recent dip in form.

Verdict: When you consider they arrive Down Under with the taste of trophy success still lingering, and recently beat the USA in a friendly, the Lionesses will be strong opponents.

Prediction: Finalists.

Haiti

Goalkeepers: Nahomie Ambroise (Little Haiti), Lara-Sofia Larco (Georgetown University), Kerly Theus (Miami City).

Defenders: Tabita Joseph (Stade Brestois 29), Kethna Louis (Montpellier), Ruthny Mathurin (Mississippi States Soccer), Betina Petit-Frere (Stade Brestois 29), Milan Raquel Pierre-Jerome (Georges Mason University), Chelsea Surpris (Grenoble), Jennyfer Limage (Grenoble), Maudeline Moryl (Grenoble), Joseph Esthericove (Exafoot).

Midfielders: Melchie Dumornay (Lyon), Danielle Etienne (Fordham Rams), Noa Olivia Ganthier (Weston), Sherly Jeudy (Grenoble), Dayana Pierre-Louis (GPSO Issy).

Forwards: Roselord Borgella (Dijon), Roseline Eloissaint (Nantes), Florsie Darlina Joseph (Grenoble), Shwendesky Macelus Joseph (Zenith St Petersburg), Batcheba Louis (FC Fleury), Nerilia Mondesir (Montpellier).

Coach: Nicolas Delepine.

The Frenchman has been Haiti coach since 2022 and managed to get them to their first ever World Cup finals within a year, so at the age of just 44 he’s starting to make waves. All his previous experience was in club football in France.

World ranking: 53.

Star player: Melchie Dumornay.

Only 19 but a real prospect, midfielder Dumornay scored twice against Chile to get Haiti to the finals to raise her profile. She is about to hit the big-time in Europe with Lyon after leaving Reims.

One to watch: Nerilia Mondesir.

The Montpelier striker, 24, is Haiti’s most potent goalscorer with a remarkable record of 18 goals in 12 caps.

Reasons to be cheerful: Haiti have already over-achieved by reaching the finals. It’s 32 years since they even made it out of the group stage at the CONCACAF championship. So, enjoy it.

Cause for concern: The rank outsiders are in a tough group and it’s hard to see where they will pick up points.

Verdict: Les Grenadieres are on a high after beating Chile in an inter-continental play-off to reach their first-ever finals and will show fight. But getting out of the group is almost impossible.

Prediction: Group exit.

Denmark

KEY ROLE: Denmark's striker Pernille Harder (L) heads the ball during Euro 2022. Pic: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Kathrine Larsen (Brøndby), Maja Bay Østergaard (FC Thy-Thisted), Lene Christensen (Rosenburg).

Defenders: Katrine Veje (Everton), Rikke Sevecke, Sofie Svava (Real Madrid), Luna Gevitz (Montpellier), Simone Boye (Hammarby IF), Stine Ballisager (Vålerenga).

Midfielders: Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading), Sofie Junge (Juventus), Frederikke Thøgersen (Inter Milan), Nicoline Sørensen (Everton), Emma Snerle (West Ham), Kathrine Kühl (Arsenal), Karen Holmgaard (Everton), Josefine Hasbo (Harvard Crimson), Janni Thomsen (Vålerenga).

Forwards: Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich), Signe Bruun, Amalie Vangsgaard (PSG), Rikke Marie Madsen (North Carolina Courage), Mille Gejl (North Carolina Courage).

Coach: Lars Sandergaard.

Sondergaard, 64, has been in charge of the Danes since 2017, and this is his first role with a women’s side in a long coaching career. He took over just after they reached a European Championship final.

World ranking: 13

Star player: Pernille Harder.

A perennial winner with Chelsea (and Denmark’s leading scorer) the attacking midfielder is now at Bayern Munich and ready for her first World Cup.

One to watch: Signe Bruun.

The Lyon forward had a tough time on loan at Man United but has 18 goals in 32 caps for her country – and a point to prove.

Reasons to be cheerful: Eight wins out of eight in qualification and finishing 13 points clear at the top of the group, suggests the Danes are real contenders.

Cause for concern: Star player Harder has had some injury issues and they desperately need her fully fit.

Verdict: The key match for Denmark is against China in their opening game. Win that and you suspect they’ll make it through.

Prediction: Last 16.

China

Goalkeepers: Pan Hongyan, Xu Huan, Zhu Yu.

Defenders: Gao Chen, Wu Haiyan, Dou Jiaxing, Wang Linlin, Li Mengwen, Chen Qiaozhu, Yao Wei.

Midfielders: Wu Chengshu, Yang Lina, Yao Lingwei, Zhang Linyan, Shen Mengyu, Zhang Rui, Zhang Xin, Gu Yasha.

Forwards: Lou Jiahui, Tang Jiali, Wang Shanshan, Wang Shuang, Xiao Yuyi.

Coach: Shui Qingxia.

As China’s first female coach, Qingxia is carrying the torch. Appropriate, that, as she competed in two Olympic Games as a player, winning silver in 1996. She has also played in two World Cups and guided this team to victory in the Asian Cup.

World ranking: 14.

Star player: Wang Shang.

The winger stands out in an experienced squad. After more than 100 caps at the age of just 28 she has grown in stature, scoring five goals on the way to Asian Cup victory last year.

One to watch: Wang Shanshan.

The veteran has 55 goals in 146 caps as a striker – but is expected to move to centre-back for this tournament. That alone is worth a watch.

Reasons to be cheerful: China’s victory in the Asian Cup in 2022 means they arrive Down Under with a sense of belief.

Cause for concern: Memories of a miserable Olympic Games in 2021 still hang over the squad, and key defender Wang Xiaoxue is injured.

Verdict: The 1999 runners-up have a tough task to match those heady heights, but it will be a fascinating battle for second spot with Denmark.

Prediction: Group exit - just.