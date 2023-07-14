Women's World Cup Group C guide: Spain and Japan favourites to advance

Spain

Goalkeepers: Cata Coll (Barcelona), Misa Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Enith Salon (Valencia).

Defenders: Ivana Andres (Real Madrid), Ona Batlle (Barcelona), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid), Laia Codina (Barcelona), Rocio Galvez (Real Madrid), Oihane Hernandez (Athletic Bilbao), Irene Paredes (Barcelona).

Midfielders: Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid), Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona), Irene Guerrero (Atletico Madrid), Jennifer Hermoso (Pachuca), Maria Perez (Barcelona), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona), Marta Cardona (Atletico Madrid), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid), Esther Gonzalez (Real Madrid), Eva Navarro (Atletico Madrid), Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona).

Coach: Jorge Vilda.

Vilda is still in charge despite 15 players writing to the Spanish Federation saying they would refuse to play unless he was removed. After being supported by his bosses he’s even selected three of those players in a bid to unite the squad. Will that risk work out?

World ranking: 6.

Star player: Alexia Putellas.

Barcelona’s back-to-back Ballon D’Or winner is potentially the best player in the world but, having had ACL surgery, will she be able to show it in Australia and New Zealand?

One to watch: Jennifer Hermoso.

The experienced striker could hit the 100-cap mark at the World Cup and is the team’s all-time top scorer, closing in on 50 goals.

Reasons to be cheerful: There is real quality in the squad with a Barcelona backbone; and Spain played well in the Euros last year, making the quarter-finals.

Cause for concern: The lack of unity in the squad has to be an issue. Surely things are still festering.

Verdict: Very hard to predict how this Spain cope if put under pressure. They have the talent to do well and have lost only once since the Euros. But how will they cope if cracks appear?

Prediction: Quarter-finals.

Costa Rica

Goalkeepers: Priscila Tapia (Saprissa FF), Daniela Solera (Sporting FC), Genesis Perez (University of Central Florida).

Defenders: Mariana Benavides (Saprissa FF), Maria Paula Elizondo (Saprissa FF), Valeria del Campo (Monterrey), Fabiola Villalobos (Alajuelense), Maria Paula Coto (Alajuelense), Gabriela Guillen (Alajuelense), Carol Sanchez (Sporting FC).

Midfielders: Katherine Alvarado (Saprissa FF), Mariela Campos (Saprissa FF), Gloriana Villalobos (Saprissa FF), Emilie Valenciano (Libre), Melissa Herrera (Bordeaux), Cristin Granados (Sporting FC), Alexandra Pinell (Alajuelense), Raquel Rodriguez (Portland Thorns), Emilie Valenciano (LDA).

Forwards: Catalina Estrada (Saprissa FF), Priscila Chinchilla (Libre), Sofia Varela (Libre), Maria Paula Salas (Monterrey).

Coach: Amelia Valverde.

The talented 36-year-old has spent 12 years in various coaching roles with the national side and so knows the players and the set-up well. Has a growing reputation as a talented tactician.

World ranking: 36.

Star player: Raquel Rodriguez.

The scorer of Costa Rica’s first ever World Cup goal in 2015, she is now their top scorer with 43 goals in 73 games; and at 29 she has plenty of gas left in the tank. Not bad considering she made her debut aged 13!

One to watch: Gloriana Villalobos.

The leading star of a new wave of players in Costa Rica, Villalobos was just 15 when she played in the World Cup in 2015.

Reasons to be cheerful: This is not Costa Rica’s first rodeo. They finished a creditable third in their group in the 2015 finals, under the same coach. Great continuity.

Cause for concern: Poor recent form ahead of the World Cup doesn’t bode well and it’s not an easy group.

Verdict: Beating Zambia is absolutely crucial if underdogs Costa Rica are to create an upset, and that’s a hard one to call. Las T will be well organised, but is that enough?

Prediction: Group exit.

Zambia

Goalkeepers: Catherine Musonda (Tomiris Turan), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi), Hazel Nali (Fatih Vatan).

Defenders: Esther Banda (BUSA), Margaret Belemu (Shanghai Shengli), Mary Mulenga (Red Arrows), Agness Musase (Green Buffaloes), Lushomo Mweemba (Green Buffaloes), Vast Phiri (ZESCO), Judith Soko (YASA), Martha Tembo (BIIK Shymkent).

Midfielders: Susan Banda (Red Arrows), Hellen Chanda (BIIK Shymkent), Avell Chitundu (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Evarine Katongo (ZISD), Ireen Lungu (BIIK Shymkent), Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows).

Forwards: Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli), Grace Chanda (Madrid CFF), Racheal Kundananji (Madrid CFF), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows), Xiomara Mapepa (Elite Ladies), Hellen Mubanga (Zaragoza).

Coach: Bruce Mwape.

Having been in charge since 2018, Mwape has already taken them to third spot in the Africa Cup of Nations. News broke last weekend that he has been investigated over allegations of sexual misconduct. Hardly ideal preparations.

World ranking: 77.

Star player: Barbra Banda.

Having made her name in the 2020 Olympics, scoring consecutive hat-tricks against Netherlands and China, the Shanghai Shengil striker, 23, is one of the players to watch in this World Cup.

One to watch: Ireen Lungu.

Goalscoring midfielder Lungu played every game at the African Cup of Nations and has also represented Zambia in the Olympics.

Reasons to be cheerful: Only a controversial last-minute VAR penalty against eventual winners South Africa saw them miss out the Africa Cup of Nations Final last year. They have talent.

Cause for concern: Zambia are the lowest-ranked team in Australia and New Zealand and untested against top opposition.

Verdict: It’s a fairytale just for Zambia to be there (something the men have never achieved) and nobody expects them to make it through. But with Barbra Banda on board, they will at least ruffle feathers.

Prediction: Group exit.

Japan





KEY PLAYER: Saki Kumagai of Japan in action during the game against the United States in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup. Pic: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Ayaka Yamashita (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Momoko Tanaka (Tokyo Verdy Beleza), Chika Hirao (Albirex Niigata).

Defenders: Risa Shimizu (West Ham), Moeka Minami (Roma), Saki Kumagai (Roma), Shiori Miyake (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Kiko Seike (Urawa Reds), Miyabi Moriya (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Rion Ishikawa (Urawa Reds), Hana Takahashi (Urawa Reds).

Midfielders: Fuka Nagano (Liverpool), Hinata Miyazawa (MyNavi Sendai), Hikaru Naomoto (Urawa Reds), Jun Endo (Angel City), Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City), Hina Sugita (Portland Thorns), Honoka Hayashi (West Ham), Aoba Fujino (Tokyo Verdy Beleza).

Forwards: Riko Ueki (Tokyo Verdy Beleza), Mina Tanaka (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Maika Hamano (Hammarby), Remina Chiba (JEF United).

Coach: Futoshi Ikeda.

The 52-year-old coach has already guided Japan to victory at the Under 20 Women’s World Cup in France. Can he make it a double? He says his team are aiming for top spot in this group, so there’s plenty of ambition.

World ranking: 11

Star player: Saki Kumagai.

Quite possibly the most successful Japanese player of all time to play football in Europe (including the men). Her penalty won Japan the World Cup way back in 2011 and the defensive midfielder has amassed 26 major trophies since then. Now at Bayern Munich she is Japan’s captain.

One to watch: Yui Hasegawa.

The Manchester City star has looked impressive in the Women’s Super League, playing as a deep-lying playmaker

Reasons to be cheerful: Japan’s squad includes players plying their trade in the US, England, Sweden and Italy and is growing in strength.

Cause for concern: Have lost three of their recent games, albeit against top opponents. The elegant Manu Iwabuchi has been omitted.

Verdict: You can’t rule Japan out. Winners in 2011, runners-up in 2015, and ranked only just outside the top 10 – they will be no pushovers.

Prediction: Quarter-finals.