Ireland defender Matt Doherty set for return to Wolves 

Matt Doherty is returning to the Premier League and Wolves following a disastrous stint in Spain.
The Ireland defender (31) is a free agent after making two substitute appearances for Atlético Madrid since moving from Tottenham Hotspur in the final hours of the January transfer window.
Doherty and his representatives are close to agreement with the club he made over 300 appearances for between 2010 and 2020.
Then boss Mick McCarthy paid Bohemians an initial €80,000 for the Dubliner he was impressed with during a pre-season friendly between the clubs at Dalymount Park but the Gypsies received a further €1.7m when he moved to Spurs arising from the 10% sell-on clause inserted into the original deal.
Julen Lopetegui requires cover for right-back Nelson Semedo but Doherty’s versatility presents an added bonus for the Spaniard’s desire to impose his stamp on the team in his first full season at the helm.
Lopetegui only last week sold Doherty’s Ireland teammate Nathan Collins to Brentford for €26m, while Chiedozie Ogbene has joined Premier League newcomers Luton Town.
Jason Knight’s €2.5m move from Derby County to Bristol City is imminent.