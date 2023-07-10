Ange Postecoglou: Brendan Rodgers the right man for Celtic

Brendan Rodgers is 'absolutely the right man' for Celtic, according to his predecessor Ange Postecoglou, who quit the club for Tottenham last month.

Rodgers has returned to Celtic Park for a second stint after leaving Leicester City last season, and Postecoglou believes he will be a success once again.

“He’s absolutely the right man, mate,” said the Australian. “He’s a fantastic manager and he loves that football club.

“He was constantly messaging me while I was Celtic manager to make sure that I stayed on track and we had success. I’ve exchanged messages with him and he was very, very supportive when I got the job.

“Even when I got this role, he sent me a nice message and I’ve reciprocated and stayed in contact with him and all the staff there. I’ve no doubt they’ll have great success. Hopefully, they can make an impact in the Champions League, I know that’s what his ambition is. That group of players and staff certainly have the capability to do that. Hopefully, that happens.”

Postecoglou admitted it had taken some soul searching to leave Celtic. “Yes, my wife and kids loved it up there and my whole family was really happy.

“It was a tough decision, for sure. But it was also a tough decision to leave the Australian national team before a World Cup, it was tough to leave Yokohama after winning the championship in Japan.

“You establish relationships with people and these are always tough decisions. For me, I’ve always gone with my gut on these things.

“I know when I’m at my best, and I’m at my best when the challenge is the biggest. I thought this (Tottenham) was a challenge that would fit all the things I’m looking to achieve. It all came down to where I felt the biggest challenge was for me.”