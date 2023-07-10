Ange Postecoglou: Brendan Rodgers the right man for Celtic

Brendan Rodgers is 'absolutely the right man' for Celtic, according to his predecessor Ange Postecoglu, who quit the club for Tottenham last month
Ange Postecoglou: Brendan Rodgers the right man for Celtic

BACK AGAIN: Brendan Rodgers is back for a second spell as Celtic boss. File pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 22:30
Gerry Cox

Brendan Rodgers is 'absolutely the right man' for Celtic, according to his predecessor Ange Postecoglou, who quit the club for Tottenham last month.

Rodgers has returned to Celtic Park for a second stint after leaving Leicester City last season, and Postecoglou believes he will be a success once again.

“He’s absolutely the right man, mate,” said the Australian. “He’s a fantastic manager and he loves that football club.

“He was constantly messaging me while I was Celtic manager to make sure that I stayed on track and we had success. I’ve exchanged messages with him and he was very, very supportive when I got the job.

“Even when I got this role, he sent me a nice message and I’ve reciprocated and stayed in contact with him and all the staff there. I’ve no doubt they’ll have great success. Hopefully, they can make an impact in the Champions League, I know that’s what his ambition is. That group of players and staff certainly have the capability to do that. Hopefully, that happens.” 

Postecoglou admitted it had taken some soul searching to leave Celtic. “Yes, my wife and kids loved it up there and my whole family was really happy.

“It was a tough decision, for sure. But it was also a tough decision to leave the Australian national team before a World Cup, it was tough to leave Yokohama after winning the championship in Japan.

“You establish relationships with people and these are always tough decisions. For me, I’ve always gone with my gut on these things.

“I know when I’m at my best, and I’m at my best when the challenge is the biggest. I thought this (Tottenham) was a challenge that would fit all the things I’m looking to achieve. It all came down to where I felt the biggest challenge was for me.”

More in this section

FAI headquarters Dáil debate on increased funding for football on Wednesday
Tottenham Hotspur Press Conference - Monday July 10th Ange Postecoglou relects on long journey as he sets about Spurs rebuild
Tottenham Hotspur Press Conference - Monday July 10th Ange Postecoglou embracing the challenge of 'rebuilding' Spurs
<p>BACK TO THE PACK: Ireland's Matt Doherty is returning to the Premier League and Wolves following a disastrous stint in Spain. Pic: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris</p>

Ireland defender Matt Doherty set for return to Wolves 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd