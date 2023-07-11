Jack Byrne fitness boost for Shamrock Rovers ahead of European bow

UEFA Champions League (First qualifying round, first leg)

Shamrock Rovers v Breiðablik

Tallaght Stadium (Live on RTÉ2, 7.45pm)

Shamrock Rovers have been boosted by the return to fitness of midfielder Jack Byrne ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League clash with Icelandic side Breiðablik.

Byrne hasn’t featured in Rovers' last two games since coming off with a knee injury in the league win over Derry City a fortnight ago.

Following Friday’s frustrating 0-0 draw at Drogheda United, manager Stephen Bradley had all but ruled the Ireland international out of this first leg. But his further recovery over the weekend has expedited his welcome return.

“He was out early this morning and he did well,” said Bradley of Byrne at Monday’s pre-match media briefing.

“He’s a top player. We know that,” added Bradley when asked of the 27-year-old's importance to the team, especially on night’s like this. “He shows that every week, in terms of the opportunities he creates. He’s difficult to play against. If he’s available, which it looks like he is, it’s a positive for us.”

Also back fit for Rovers are defender Lee Grace and anchor midfielder Gary O’Neill, tough wingers Trevor Clarke and Neil Farrugia remain sidelined. As he did in returning to the squad in Drogheda, goalkeeper Alan Mannus is again likely to be on the bench following his finger injury.

In contrast to Rovers, failing to score in their last two games against Dundalk and Drogheda, Icelandic champions Breiðablik arrive in good form, sitting third in their league, while having cruised through the preliminary qualifiers to get here, scoring 12 goals and conceding just once in the two games.

“They a very good team,” said a wary Bradley who travelled to watch them first hand. “You could see after 10 minutes last week that they were a level above anything else in their group.

“When you speak to people over there, who know their football, they really rate them. You’ll see that.

“They’re a possession-based team, real runners, athleticism in the team and very dangerous in transition. I would say they’re (on a par) with the teams we played in the group stages last year.

“In their rotation they’re not as rigid as normal (Nordic) teams; lots of movement. I like the way they play, they’re a good side, a tough side. It’s Europe.”

Rovers’ striker Rory Gaffney scored three times in Europe last year and is relishing the prospect of another continental adventure.

“Yes, they have been the best games of my career. Not results wise, but just the experience,” said the 33-year-old Tuam native.

“You don’t know what you are facing until you are out there. We’ll watch video of them and do analysis. But it’s not until you are out on the pitch that you get a real feel for what they are about.

“Maybe it’s the uncertainty as well that adds to the excitement.”