Ange Postecoglou embracing the challenge of 'rebuilding' Spurs

Australians are admired the world over for their 'can-do' attitude, straight-talking confidence and bold approach to any challenges life throws at them, and from first impressions at his first press conference, it looks like Ange Postecoglou is the perfect fit for Tottenham.

Plenty of people have called the Spurs hotseat an impossible job, managing a club that has not won a trophy in 15 years and has established a reputation as the 'nearly men' of the Premier League, falling short at the final hurdle time and time again. Serial winners Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte failed to bring silverware to Spurs, and while Postecoglou has no illusions about the size of his task, he is completely up for the challenge and forthright about how he intends to take Tottenham back to the top table.

Spurs finished in eighth place last year, and are out of European competition for the first time in 14 years, and the 57-year-old Aussie admits that is one of the main reasons he has been appointed. “You paint a pretty bleak picture, I was excited before that,” he joked with one reporter who outlined a list of Tottenham's failings over the past season.

“But to be fair, that's why I'm here. That's what I love about it, all those things that are not here. And that's what I want to bring. I want to bring success, bring European football. I want this club to be where it deserves to be.

“As much as the excitement around joining a massive football club in in the best competition in the world was attractive to me, the biggest thing about it was that there's an enormous challenge here.

“I love that. That's what I've done my whole career. Every club I've taken over, it's been after a disappointing season. For me, that's the thing that I've cherished most.

“Most of my career is to do things that will last, make a difference, to create something that hopefully stays beyond my tenure because I won't be here forever. So that kind of scenario you paint, where we are at the moment, is what attracted me most about this role.

“What a great challenge, but what a great story if we get it right. So what does success look like? I think the fans will tell me that at the end of the season.”

Unlike Mourinho and Conte, he has not been appointed with quick success in mind, and is fully aware that there is a huge rebuilding project if Spurs are to re-establish the culture of a club that had lost its way since Mauricio Pochettino was sacked four years ago. Harry Kane said as much at the end of last season, and Postecoglou is up for the reset required. “I love building, I love a rebuild,” he said.

When asked what his key message to the players has been in his first week, he replied: “Just about being open-minded and not being bogged down too much by expectation or history. Just understand that we are going to go down a different route and do things differently. Not because I think it's better, just because it's me, that's who I am. I'm different to the other managers that have been here and I'll do things my way.

"And the more we have people who bind with that, the quicker we'll get to where we want. When there is resistance, it just slows the process down. But what I want to make clear is it won't change the process, it won't change me, and won't change the way we do things. It will just maybe derail us for a little bit, but it won't derail it for long because I won't allow it. So the quicker they jump on the train, the quicker we'll get to our destination.”

It's a clear message of intent to the players – either sign up to his philosophy and shape up - or ship out. Some are expected to depart, with club captain Hugo Lloris likely to leave on a free transfer now his contract has expired, but the biggest question, as ever, is about Kane's future.

The England captain, who is wanted by Bayern Munich and others, has one year to run on his current contract and is due back from extended leave on Wednesday. Postecoglou plans to speak to him. But he does not expect to get a definitive answer about whether Kane wants to stay or go.

“I don't think it's my role to sit there and treat people in a certain manner because of their circumstances. I'm really big on just treating everyone the same.

“Harry's already entrenched himself in the history of this football club. He is one of the premier strikers in the world and I want him to be involved here. My conversation with him will be about how we can make this club successful. and I've no doubt that's what he wants as well.

“I doubt it's going to be defining in the manner that people think, it's not going to be a conversation where we walk out of that room and we've got an understanding, because I don't want that kind of conversation.

“What I want is to introduce myself to Harry to give him my vision for the club, to get an understanding from him what he thinks this club needs in order to be successful. And then we can get out there on the training pitch and try to make it happen.”

Daniel Levy holds the key to Kane's future and has not made any promises to Postecoglou. “I haven't had any assurances and I wouldn't expect any. With this kind of thing you never deal in definites or certainties. It's just my nature that I try to concentrate on the things that I know. What I know right now is that Harry's part of the squad and he's looking forward to coming back to training and getting amongst the players.

“If I spend too much time worrying about the impact that it may have, either way, I'm going to miss trying to build a team because ultimately that's what's going to make us successful, if we build a team that plays football in a certain way.”

He stressed that he wants an about turn from the negative, defensive approach adopted by Mourinho and Conte, and wants his side to play on the front foot, aggressive and entertaining football. "That is what the fans have always expected to see at this club over the years."

Not all Spurs fans, especially a minority on social media, have taken to his appointment positively, but he is not worried. “I think with every appointment, supporters have the right to reserve judgement. Absolutely. Why not? Because this is their football club.

“I'm pretty sure the overwhelming majority of Tottenham supporters want me to be successful, because if I'm successful, it means the club is successful. I think they'll wait and see and reserve judgement on me when that comes, but it doesn't affect me. It's not like I feel like I'm battling against the tide or anything. To be honest, I felt overwhelming support since I've been here.”

But he admitted it was a wrench to leave Celtic, where he had a successful two years.

“It was tough because it's a special football club and if you've got a bucket list as a manager, that is probably on it as a club you want to manage. The support is an extension of the family and we had a brilliant two years, a great group of players, great staff.

“We had some fantastic success and great moments within that. I will cherish them, but I am the kind of guy who loves a challenge. I love a build, I love a rebuild. That is where I feel I am at my best. This challenge when it came along had all the elements I need to get going again. I know Celtic have appointed Brendan Rodgers, who is an outstanding manager and they will continue to have success. They have great players, great infrastructure, it is a great football club. I was very fortunate to be allowed that responsibility for a couple of years. Now my goal is to try and make some special moments here and create something special for this great football club as well.”