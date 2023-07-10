“Of course, the FAI would be interested in taking Lee" - Cascarino touts Carsley for Ireland boss

Tony Cascarino believes the FAI will face competition from England and Premier League clubs for the services of Lee Carsley.

The former Ireland international – whose 40 caps included a brief appearance at the 2002 World Cup – was already considered a contender before guiding England to the Euro U21 title on Sunday.

England under Carsley won their first U21 title in 39 years by beating Spain in the final to complete their six-game tournament campaign without conceding a goal.

Stephen Kenny is battling to keep his job after another disappointing start to a qualifying campaign that has accrued just a win against lowly Gibraltar from three games.

He and the FAI had set Euro 2024 qualification as a target from his three-year reign but a retrieval is required in the double-header away to France and home to Netherlands in September to avoid a different direction being taken.

Contingency plans have been discussed by the FAI board and senior executive members.

That situation has zoned in on Carsley’s credentials. He had never hidden his desire to assist the country he represented, stating that an offer seven years ago to the FAI from himself along with friend and former teammate Kevin Kilbane didn’t merit a response.

Times have changed and the 49-year-old is the one fielding calls. Technically, his contract with the English FA expired when he received his gold medal in Georgia on Sunday but John McDermott, the association’s head of football, is eager to extend his stay. Carsley has taken a well-deserved holiday.

Tony Cascarino in action for Ireland.

Cascarino, who won 88 caps for Ireland and also played at the World Cup, feels England could replicate the path they took by promoting Gareth Southgate when the senior vacancy arises. That’s unless the FAI pounce first.

“Gareth got the England job by working at the younger levels,” the former Millwall, Celtic and Aston Villa striker said.

“Sam Allardyce didn’t work out and they felt Gareth was doing well with the U21 players progressing. He’s still there now for seven years later.

“Of course, the FAI would be interested in taking Lee. It would be madness not to. But so will clubs, thinking how he’s handled this group and the unity created. There’s never a lack of depth or talent with England.

“Irish football has been suffering and I’ve witnessed it. Lee has done brilliantly well with this group of players but unfortunately in management you can go somewhere else that doesn’t have the same quality and it’s a tough gig.”

Carsley was first recruited by the English FA when Aidy Boothroyd, his former manager at Coventry City, was U21 boss. Boothroyd famously branded the role as the ‘impossible job’ after another tournament eluded them.

“Lee has proven it’s not an impossible job,” asserted Cascarino. “Aidy will regret saying that. There are tougher jobs.

“Managing England at any level makes you capable of winning any tournament. But because managers failed, that excuse was made – one I wouldn’t agree with.

“I played with Lee. He’s a blokey guy and very humble, not one of the loud lads around the dressing-room. He was a level-headed guy who doesn’t get overexcited or too disappointed. He’s taken that into coaching.

"I haven’t seen him for a few years but he was a great member of the Ireland squad. Fair play to Lee.”