Tottenham poised to reject Bayern Munich’s €80m Harry Kane bid

Tottenham are expected to reject Bayern Munich’s new offer for Harry Kane. The German champions came back on Sunday with an €80m (£68.5m) bid for Kane, having initially offered €70m, but it is unlikely to change anything for the Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy.

The situation is tense because Kane, who has only 12 months to run on his contract, will not sign a new deal while the transfer window remains open. Spurs have offered him fresh terms – a massive increase on his basic £200,000 a week – but Kane wants to see how the market plays out.