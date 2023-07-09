Buckley: 'Huge' offer needed to tempt City to part with Keating

Liam Buckley insists top scorer Ruairi Keating is staying put to aid Cork City’s survival pursuit unless a seismic bid is lodged.

Title contenders Derry City are admirers of the man whose eighth goal of the season clinched a point at St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday but were rebuffed in their approach early on in this July transfer window.

Buckley, initially brought in to assist with recruitment but now interim boss for the remainder of the season, has Keating under contract but less control over Matt Healy’s immediate future.

The midfielder’s loan spell recently expired, shortly after being released by Ipswich Town, and he’s currently abroad on trial with a prospective new employer.

City have added goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks – who had an eventful debut at Richmond Park – and Conor Drinan, with further strengthening planned before the window closes.

Friday’s 1-1 draw kept the gap to eight-placed Drogheda at two points and City are away to Sligo Rovers on Saturday before travelling to Treaty United the following Friday in the FAI Cup.

“Ruairi will be here until the end of the season at least,” said Buckley about Keating.

“Of course, if a huge offer came in, we’d have to look at it but, in fairness to him, he’s been very good for us.

“Once the team gets better, there’ll be more in him. Having played up front myself, I know you need your team to be playing well to do well.

“He’s got a lot going for him. Hopefully, we can improve the team and he’ll definitely get his fair share of goals.”

City, under new owner Dermot Usher, chose to stick with the one-year contract model following promotion but Buckley indicated they are already in discussions about extending deals into 2024.

Rival clubs have begun tying players down for next season but City’s precarious position, currently occupying the relegation playoff berth with 11 games left, complicates the outlook.

“Everything is a work in progress - we’re not just sitting in the office,” Buckley said regarding transfers and contract extensions.

“We are proactively working on our group and the outside to see where we can strengthen because we want to try to make us better.”

On Healy, he added: “All I know he’s away at the minute. I’m not sure if he’ll get fixed up. He enjoyed Cork and there’s a chance he may stay. It depends on what he’s offered.

“He’s training at another club so we’ll see. I don’t know how that will work. He’s settled in Cork and I know there’s more in him from a playing point of view. If he stayed, it would be good for him.”

Brooks, the U21 international signed on loan from Notts County, left the venue hobbling, casting into doubt his availability for the trip to the Showgrounds.

He displaced Jimmy Corcoran within hours of his arrival being confirmed and despite some shaky moments appears to be operating as the instigator of their new approach.

“We’re trying to get a bit of style about what we’re trying to do here but were passing it at times when we shouldn’t,” explained Buckley, who won titles in each of his two stints at St Pat’s.

“Pat’s are second in the table but I thought Tiernan did okay until he hurt his foot and had to come off early in the second half.

“Hopefully it's more bruising than anything and he’s okay for next week.

“We’ve had him in training with us and without tempting fate he’s been decent and is providing competition for Jimmy.”

Friday’s late point, preventing a third straight defeat, was welcome in the context of the battle to escape the second-from-bottom finish.

“Ultimately the bottom line is we need to get points,” outlined the caretaker chief.

“I still feel there will be two of three teams in the mix at the bottom end, including us, so this was an important point.

“I’d have taken a draw before Friday’s game because other teams will find it difficult here.

“It can be hard for us at times but in patches when we play and do it right we look okay.”

Meanwhile, St Pat’s are off to Luxembourg ahead of their Conference League first round, first leg clash against Dudelange on Wednesday.

Emulating or surpassing last year’s feat of reaching the third round is the objective of Jon Daly, then Tim Clancy’s sidekick and now supremo himself.

“They’re out of season with a new manager so it has been difficult to source footage,” he said of their research. “They‘ll be able to look more at us than we can look at them. Maybe they bought an LOITV pass.”