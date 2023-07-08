David De Gea to leave Manchester United as a free agent

David De Gea has announced he is leaving Manchester United as a free agent bringing the curtain down on a 12-year stay at Old Trafford.

The Spanish international has made 545 appearances for the club and kept 190 clean sheets - both club records for a goalkeeper.

The 32-year-old was signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £18.9million.

It brings to an end the last remaining link with the 2013-winning Premier League side under Alex Ferguson.

De Gea was voted United's Player of the Season on four occasions and won an FA Cup, a Europa League, and two Carabao Cups along with that Premier League title.

He won the Golden Glove award last season for having the most clean sheets in the Premier League but some poor performances towards the end of the season had some United fans questioning his future.

His contract expired at the end of June, with no new deal agreed despite talks that took place throughout the season.

When De Gea's contract expired last Friday, United said they remained in talks with the Spain goalkeeper.

That followed reports that De Gea had signed a contract extension only for the club to withdraw that offer and come back with reduced terms.

With United reportedly close to signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan, De Gea has decided to move on.

In a message on social media, De Gea said: "I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters.

"I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride everytime I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.

"It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.

"Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.

"Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said:

“It takes great quality and character to reach the level of even playing one game for Manchester United. To do it 545 times over 12 years is a special achievement, particularly in the goalkeeping position where every game puts you in the spotlight.

“To have won Player of the Year awards from both the fans and his team-mates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club.

“I am personally grateful for the 25 clean sheets he helped provide last season and his overall contribution on the pitch during my first year at the club. All the players and staff send him our very best wishes for the next phase of his outstanding career.”