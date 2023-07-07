Athlone Town boost playoff prospects with comprehensive win over Wexford

Wexford 1 Athlone Town 4

Athlone Town increased their play-off chances with a comfortable victory over Wexford in this disappointing First Division game at Ferrycarrig Park.

Athlone visited Wexford hoping to put two successive defeats behind them while the home side were looking to maintain their push for a play-off spot, going into the game four points adrift of the visitors so three points were crucial.

Wexford had the ball in the Athlone net inside ten seconds but Danny Furlong was brought back for handball.

After a rather slow start it was Athlone who stepped up the tempo of their game and took a deserved lead on twenty-one minutes when Jamar Campion Hinds found the net with a tremendous shot from outside the area.

Wexford, stung by this setback, got back level four minutes later when Danny Furlong picked out Aaron Dobbs who found the corner of the net making it 1-1.

However it was Athlone who took control for the remainder of the half with their quick counter-attacks creating huge gaps in the home defence.

They regained the lead on 29 minutes when Frantz Pierrot was left with a simple tap in following a fine run and cross from Jack Kavanagh.

Showing real quality in their attacking play, Athlone added further goals through Valerij Dolia and Matthew Leal to lead 1-4 at the interval.

In an extremely disappointing second half, both sides became lacklustre in their play. Not even the introduction of three half-time substitutes could lift the home side with only Aaron Dobbs carrying a threat up front having one fine effort sail just over the top.

WEXFORD: Charlie Heffernan, Darragh Levingston, Ben Lynch (James Crawford 45),, Hugh Douglas (Reece Webb 45),Ethan Boyle, Aaron Dobbs, Mark Hanratty, Danny Furlong Corham Piper (Eoin Kenny 45), Kian Corbally (Sean Fitzpatrick 57),Luke Browne.

ATHLONE TOWN: Enda Minogue, Ferman Fuentan (Daragh McKenna 12) Jack Kavanagh, Noah Van Greenan, Patrick Hickey, Aaron Connolly, Frantz Pierrot, Valerij Dolia (Adam Lennon 61), Hagi Abdikadir, Jamar Campion Hinds, Matthew Leal.

Referee: David Connolly.