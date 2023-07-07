Treaty extend unbeaten run with come-from-behind win over Kerry

Kerry FC 2 Treaty United 3

Treaty United extended their winning run to three games as they came from behind to overcome Kerry.

Enda Curran looked to have sealed the win when he lobbed Callan Scully with 15 minutes left, but Kerry FC fought hard until the death as a wonderful goal from Leo Gaxha was not enough to share the points.

Kerry had a lightning start to the contest and took the lead inside the opening minute, Marc Ludden looked to clear the danger in the Treaty defence, but was knocked off balance as he attempted the kick, Nathan Gleeson raced toward the area, his effort on goal was saved by Shane Hallahan, but from the rebound Sean McGrath tapped home from close range.

The Shannonsiders were putting Kerry under pressure at the set piece and the visitors were rewarded when an in swinger on the right wing from Ludden landed in the back of the Kerry net.

A swift counter from Treaty saw a through ball being collected by Dean George who slotted home past Scully to afford the Limerick outfit a 2-1 lead.

Kerry upped the tempo at the start of the second half, Matt Keane forcing Hallahan into another save from range, before O’Connell struck a volley wide from distance.

Kevin Williams kept up the Kerry pressure as his header flashed just wide of the Treaty net, but minutes later, Curran and George linked up again.

Curran spotted Callan Scully well off his line and for the third game in a row, chipped the ball into the back of the net.

This was game over. Despite Kerry having possession and threatening in the final 15 minutes, they were unable to find the two goals needed to share the points.

KERRY FC: Callan Scully; Cian Barrett (Rob Vasiu 65’), Samuel Aladesanusi, Kevin Williams (capt), Sean O’Connell; Sean McGrath (Graham O’Reilly 65’), Matt Keane (Togor Silong 85’), Ronan Teahan, Nathan Gleeson (Cian Brosnan 85’); Ryan Kelliher, Leo Gaxha.

TREATY UNITED: Shane Hallahan; Ben O’Riordan, Andy Spain, Darren Nwankwo, Marc Ludden (capt); Lee Devitt, Colin Conroy (Jordan Tallon 62’); Willie Armshaw (Mark Walsh 62’), Stephen Christopher, Dean George; Enda Curran (Colin Kelly 87’).

Referee: Chris Sheehan